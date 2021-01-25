You are here

Saudi aid agency launches health drive in Yemen

Saudi Arabia’s top priority is to ensure food security and proper healthcare for all Yemenis. (SPA)
Updated 26 January 2021
SPA

  • Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday launched a campaign to combat blindness and other eye diseases in Al-Mukalla, Hadramout governorate in Yemen.
During the weeklong campaign, the center’s medical team will perform 400 eye surgeries and examine 1,500 patients. The center will provide medicines and eyeglasses to patients for free.
The center distributed over 69 tons of foodstuffs among 3,960 people in Al-Jawf governorate of Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, through the center, is carrying out several humanitarian projects across Yemen. The Kingdom’s top priority is to ensure food security and proper healthcare for all Yemenis.
On Monday, 13 truckloads of relief goods crossed Al-Wadiah crossing carrying 48 tons of food items, 2 tons of essential medicines and 12,000 cartons of dates weighing 246 tons. The aid will be distributed in Shabwa, Marib and Aden governorates.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world on all its continents.

Saudi Health Ministry launches virtual clinics

People gather outside the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, before receiving a dose of vaccine against the covid-19 disease, in the Saudi capital Riyadh, on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 26 January 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

  • Patients can consult a doctor online through Anat, Sehaty apps
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has launched a “remote clinics” medical service that allows patients to consult a doctor online through its Anat and Sehaty apps.

The ministry said that the virtual service will make it quicker and easier for noncritical patients to get medical advice and access health services, while reducing the number of in-person visits in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in hospitals and other medical facilities.
Saudi authorities on Monday reported three additional deaths related to COVID-19. The death toll now stands at 6,355. They also announced 213 new confirmed cases of the disease, which brings the total number in the Kingdom to 366,584. Of these, 2,092 remain active and 333 patients are in critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 213 new COVID-19 cases.

• A total of 333 patients are in critical condition.

• The death toll now stands at 6,355.

• The number of total recoveries has risen to 358,137.

According to the ministry, 57 of the new cases are in Riyadh, 13 in Makkah and four in Madinah. An additional 198 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 358,137.
A total of 12,037,420 PCR tests have been conducted in Saudi Arabia, including 43,695 in the past 24 hours. As of Monday, 391,643 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

