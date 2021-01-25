Saudi aid agency launches health drive in Yemen

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday launched a campaign to combat blindness and other eye diseases in Al-Mukalla, Hadramout governorate in Yemen.
During the weeklong campaign, the center’s medical team will perform 400 eye surgeries and examine 1,500 patients. The center will provide medicines and eyeglasses to patients for free.
The center distributed over 69 tons of foodstuffs among 3,960 people in Al-Jawf governorate of Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, through the center, is carrying out several humanitarian projects across Yemen. The Kingdom’s top priority is to ensure food security and proper healthcare for all Yemenis.
On Monday, 13 truckloads of relief goods crossed Al-Wadiah crossing carrying 48 tons of food items, 2 tons of essential medicines and 12,000 cartons of dates weighing 246 tons. The aid will be distributed in Shabwa, Marib and Aden governorates.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).
KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world on all its continents.
https://arab.news/w5ysb
