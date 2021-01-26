National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia to unveil Jeddah Port project “soon”

The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) is planning to expand in the logistics sector, said CEO Abdullah Aldubaikhi.

He also revealed that the company kicked off works in a project located in Jeddah Port in cooperation with Saudi Ports Authority, and it will be unveiled “soon.”

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV, the top executive said that Bahri is carrying out expansions in Riyadh airports, which will be followed by an expansion in the Eastern Province’s airport and port.

“These expansions represent a strong start for the company in the logistics sector,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Aldubaikhi did not disclose more details about the overall cost of those projects.