Chinese leader Xi Jinping warns Davos forum against ‘new Cold War’

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum against starting a ‘new Cold War’ while he championed multilateralism. (World Economic Forum/AFP)
  • Xi Jinping presents himself as the defender of multilateralism
PARIS: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a “new Cold War” while he championed multilateralism.
Representing the only major economy to record economic growth last year, Xi presented himself as the defender of multilateralism, as he did at the same forum four years ago when Donald Trump was about to assume the US presidency.
Without naming the United States, Xi seemed to have a message for Trump’s successor Joe Biden, who entered the White House just a few days ago, but who is not addressing the annual World Economic Forum (WEF).
“To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division,” Xi told the world’s political and economic elite as the Biden administration plans to revitalize global alliances to counter China’s growing influence.
Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.
Though Biden may be dismantling one by one the controversial measures of the Trump era, he has nonetheless signaled the United States will closely look out for its own interests.
An executive order is to give US companies and products priority in contracting with the federal government as part of an overall plan to save industrial jobs by increasing investments in factories and workers.
Meanwhile, European leaders presented agendas of their own at the WEF — normally held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but taking place virtually this year because of the pandemic.
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier defended a controversial accord signed by the European Union and China in late December to provide increased mutual market access.
The deal duplicates “a lot of the arrangements that the US already has with China,” Altmaier said.
Herbert Diess, head of the German auto giant Volkswagen, which has several plants in China, noted that the country represented a great opportunity for European companies.
But some members of the European Parliament and activist groups say the accord should be contingent on Beijing’s ratifying international conventions banning forced labor.
And Kenneth Roth, head of Human Rights Watch, a non-governmental organization, commented on Twitter that Xi “promotes global collaboration on Covid-19, so long as it doesn’t involve investigating his three-week cover-up of human-to-human transmission in Wuhan, which enabled the virus to go global.”
A year ago, the emergence of a mysterious flu-like disease in China prompted few comments at the forum when it took place at its usual site in Switzerland.
A year later, the world is still struggling to contain the coronavirus, which has killed more than two million people and cost 225 million jobs, according to the UN’s International Labour Organization.
The world’s richest people have barely been touched, the non-governmental organization Oxfam charged.
Meanwhile, “it could take more than a decade for the world’s poorest to recover,” Oxfam said in the study titled “The Inequality Virus.”
Optimism raised late last year by new vaccines has been tempered by production delays and new variants, and many countries are again mulling lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.
But European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde nonetheless forecast that 2021 will be “the year of recovery.”
She said that while renewed economic activity “seems to be a little bit delayed,” it “should not be derailed.”
Other forum subjects broached on the first day was global taxation of digital giants, a priority for France that until recently has been opposed by the United States.
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire welcomed a more conciliatory tone from the new Biden administration on the subject.
He hoped that a multilateral accord under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development could be reached by the middle of this year.

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries

Asian stocks post biggest fall in 2 months on US stimulus worries
  • A sea of red seen across markets with South Korea and Hong Kong topping losers
Updated 17 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
SINGAPORE: Asian stocks fell on Tuesday, retreating from record highs as lingering concerns about potential roadblocks to the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus weighed on sentiment, dragging US Treasury yields to three-weeks lows.
The lower risk appetite lent some support to the dollar against a basket of currencies, while oil prices edged down.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1 percent while FTSE futures added 0.03 percent, indicating a mixed open for European stock markets. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 shed 0.5 percent.
In a sea of red seen across markets, South Korea and Hong Kong topped losers and fell more than 2 percent each, Japan slipped 0.9 percent and Chinese stocks shed 1.6 percent. All touched milestone highs earlier this month.
“There have been some warning bells from different parts of the world as we’ve seen more lockdowns in Europe, US and Asia,” said Vasu Menon, senior investment strategist at OCBC Bank Wealth Management.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.5 percent to 717.3 but was not far off a record high struck on Monday and is still up 8 percent so far this year. The index was on course to log its biggest fall since late November.
“You need to see delivery on the economic data front, on earnings and on enough vaccines being distributed,” Menon said, adding that uncertainty over the timing of the US stimulus package was damaging market sentiment.
Simmering tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea also added to the reasons for caution in Chinese markets, where a jump in small-cap short bets has also caught regulators’ attention.
A flood of money supply, ultra-low or zero interest rates and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have sparked a “buy everything” rally over the last several months.
Some investors — pointing to skyrocketing prices of assets such as bitcoin or, on Monday, the soaring stockprice of short-squeezed videogame retailer Gamestop — are beginning to worry markets are entering bubble territory.
US lawmakers agreed that getting COVID-19 vaccines to Americans should be a priority even as they locked horns over the size of a pandemic relief package.
Disagreements have meant months of indecision in a country suffering more than 175,000 COVID-19 cases a day with millions out of work.
On Monday, the Nasdaq index scaled a new peak but the Dow Jones Industrial Average index slipped.
“We suspect earnings may not be able to catch up with what people expect this year,” said Jacob Doo, chief investment officer at Envysion Wealth Management, citing the lockdowns in Europe and the slow roll-out of vaccines in the United States.
“Within the tech space, we are cautious on FANGS now, simply because there could be anti-trust laws that Biden would implement,” Doo said.
Focus will also shift to the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We expect the January FOMC to repeat and reinforce the Fed’s existing dovishness, which is still significant given the recent taper discussions and other central banks’ considerations to adapt policy,” Ebrahim Rahbari, FX strategist at CitiFX, said in a report.
The dollar advanced to a near one-week high against a basket of currencies, as volatility in stocks sapped investors’ appetite for riskier currencies. The euro dipped to $1.2127.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields slipped a fraction to head back toward Monday’s three-week low, last trading at 1.0381 percent.
Brent crude fell 0.7 percent to $55.50 per barrel, having risen nearly 1 percent on Monday.

