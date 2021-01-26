UAE reports new record daily COVID-19 cases

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday ticked another record high in daily coronavirus infections with 3,601 cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Coronavirus cases in the country have now been climbing for 15 days in a row.

Health authorities also announced seven fatalities due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 805, state news agency WAM reported.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload is now at 285,147 with 259,194 patients having fully recovered from the disease.

The UAE aims to continue expanding its nationwide testing to facilitate early detection of coronavirus cases, and carry out the necessary treatment, which comes hand-in-hand with its massive vaccination campaign.

Three COVID-19 vaccines, those developed by Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and the Russian-developed Sputnik V, are being made available to residents and citizens on efforts to inoculate 50 percent of the population by April.

Authorities also said the vaccine would be available to individuals from the age of 16, after lowering the minimum age requirement from 18.