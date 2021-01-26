Saudi Arabia’s culture hub Ithra announces diverse 2021 program 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, announced its programs and events planned for 2021 during its second Ithra Annual Gathering this week.

During the meeting that was attended by intellectuals, artists and writers, Ithra revealed that the calendar features a slate of diverse cultural activities suited for all ages that address the fields of art, creativity, culture, knowledge and society.

Ithra’s Head of Programs Abdullah Alrashid said that 2021 will see the launch of the inaugural Theater in Schools program — which supports the development of Saudi Arabia’s theater and performing arts sector both on and off stage – as well as the launch of the Ithra Academy, in which Ithra partners with world-class institutions and entities to offer scholastic training programs that will provide long-term exposure to the creative and cultural industries.

Other highlights include the immersive “Shatr AlMasjid: Art of Orientation exhibition,” a deep-dive into mosques and the objects they contain; “Seeing & Perceiving,” based on optical illusion and visual trickery; the return of the flagship creativity and innovation conference Tanween; and the annual Eid and Saudi National Day celebrations.

According to a released statement, Ithra’s director Hussain Hanbazazah said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major transformations in how we deal with the creative and cultural industries.

“We were keen to provide innovative solutions so we could continue interacting with our audiences. While the threat of the pandemic is receding, we will remain committed to providing various programs and rich content that enhance the rapid growth and the massive transformations being experienced by the Kingdom’s creative and cultural industries.”