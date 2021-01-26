You are here

  Saudi Arabia's culture hub Ithra announces diverse 2021 program 

Saudi Arabia's culture hub Ithra announces diverse 2021 program 

Saudi Arabia’s culture hub Ithra announces diverse 2021 program 
Ithra revealed that the calendar features a slate of diverse cultural activities suited for all ages that address the fields of art, creativity, culture, knowledge and society. (Shutterstock)
date 2021-01-26 

Saudi Arabia’s culture hub Ithra announces diverse 2021 program 
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, Ithra, announced its programs and events planned for 2021 during its second Ithra Annual Gathering this week. 

During the meeting that was attended by intellectuals, artists and writers, Ithra revealed that the calendar features a slate of diverse cultural activities suited for all ages that address the fields of art, creativity, culture, knowledge and society.

Ithra’s Head of Programs Abdullah Alrashid said that 2021 will see the launch of the inaugural Theater in Schools program — which supports the development of Saudi Arabia’s theater and performing arts sector both on and off stage – as well as the launch of the Ithra Academy, in which Ithra partners with world-class institutions and entities to offer scholastic training programs that will provide long-term exposure to the creative and cultural industries.

Other highlights include the immersive “Shatr AlMasjid: Art of Orientation exhibition,” a deep-dive into mosques and the objects they contain; “Seeing & Perceiving,” based on optical illusion and visual trickery; the return of the flagship creativity and innovation conference Tanween; and the annual Eid and Saudi National Day celebrations.

According to a released statement, Ithra’s director Hussain Hanbazazah said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to major transformations in how we deal with the creative and cultural industries.

“We were keen to provide innovative solutions so we could continue interacting with our audiences. While the threat of the pandemic is receding, we will remain committed to providing various programs and rich content that enhance the rapid growth and the massive transformations being experienced by the Kingdom’s creative and cultural industries.”

Topics: ITHRA King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture

Zuhair Murad is the latest Lebanese designer to opt out of Haute Couture Week

Zuhair Murad was scheduled to present his collection on Jan. 27. File/AFP
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

Zuhair Murad is the latest Lebanese designer to opt out of Haute Couture Week

Zuhair Murad was scheduled to present his collection on Jan. 27. File/AFP
DUBAI: In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad has opted to pull out from the Paris Haute Couture Week schedule, which kicked off on Jan. 25. He was scheduled to present his collection just two days from now on Jan. 27. 

The Ras Baalbek-born designer cited “the devastation caused by the pandemic and the drastic restrictions taken worldwide” as reasons for deciding not to present a Spring 2021 Haute Couture collection this season.

In an official statement, the couturier beloved by the stars said: “The safety of our community and especially the well-being of our employees, who have participated in spreading beauty through various collections, remains our top priority.

“Therefore, Zuhair Murad has taken the decision to postpone the January 27th showcase of its Spring 2021 Couture collection.”

The designer also revealed that he “looks forward to scheduling the show in a near and peaceful future.”

Murad follows in the footsteps of fellow Lebanese couturiers  Elie Saab and Georges Hobeika, who also announced that they will not present their latest Haute Couture collections.

Hobeika’s decision, just like Saab’s, was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world.

“As the pandemic remains strong, health restrictions are being put in place around the world: they are needed to help healthcare workers and researchers that save precious lives,” read the label’s statement.

The designer was initially scheduled to present his Spring-Summer 2021 collection on Jan. 25, but he has decided to postpone the show to “more serene and happier times.”

Topics: Zuhair Murad Georges Hobeika Elie Saab Paris Haute Couture Week

