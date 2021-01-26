You are here

  • Home
  • Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly

Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Handelsblatt economic daily had reported Monday that Berlin had estimated the efficacy of the jab among over-65s was just eight percent, citing unnamed sources. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wtsy6

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly

Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
  • Handelsblatt economic daily had reported Monday that Berlin had estimated the efficacy of the jab among over-65s was just 8%
  • Separately, Bild daily quoted anonymous sources saying that that Berlin did not expect the vaccine would receive a license for use in the elderly
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s health ministry on Tuesday joined AstraZeneca in rubbishing reports quoting unnamed government sources that claimed the British-Swedish company’s Covid-19 vaccine showed little efficacy for people above 65.
Handelsblatt economic daily had reported Monday that Berlin had estimated the efficacy of the jab among over-65s was just eight percent, citing unnamed sources.
Separately, Bild daily quoted anonymous sources saying that that Berlin did not expect the vaccine — developed with Oxford University and set to get the green light from the EU this week — would receive a license for use in the elderly. It quoted an efficacy rate of “less than 10 percent.”
But Germany’s health ministry said Tuesday it “appears that two things have been mixed up in the reports.”
“Around eight percent of the volunteers in AstraZeneca’s efficacy studies were around 56 and 69 years old and three to four percent are above 70 years old,” said the ministry.
“However, this does not mean that it is effective only in eight percent of older people,” it added.
The health ministry added that European regulator EMA will evaluate the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“It has been known since the autumn that fewer older people were involved in AstraZeneca’s first studies than in other manufacturers’,” it said.
The company had also rejected the German media reports as erroneous.
“Reports that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine efficacy is as low as eight percent in adults over 65 years are completely incorrect,” the firm said in a statement late Monday.
“In November, we published data in The Lancet demonstrating that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with 100 percent of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose,” it added.
German Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF that Berlin would wait to see the complete data from studies of the AstraZeneca vaccine before drawing any conclusions.
On that basis, decisions could be taken next week about “which age groups will be inoculated first with this vaccine.”
The European Union issued an angry warning to AstraZeneca Monday over its unexpected delay in delivering millions of doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to the bloc.
Last Friday, the pharma giant said it would not meet its contractual delivery commitments to the European Union because of unexplained “reduced yields” in its European supply chain.
The European Union has currently authorized two vaccines for widespread distribution, manufactured by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna.
It was set to add the AstraZeneca vaccine to that list this week, on the understanding that it would be already on hand and available for immediate rollout.

Topics: Coronavirus AstraZeneca COVID-19

Related

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
World
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
UAE reports new record daily COVID-19 cases
Middle-East
UAE reports new record daily COVID-19 cases

Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt
Updated 26 January 2021
AP

Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt
  • Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries
Updated 26 January 2021
AP

BERLIN: A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.
Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not release any details about the attacker nor did they say how many people were injured.
Local broadcaster Hessenschau reported that the incident took place near the city’s main train station and that the victims were taken to nearby hospitals.

Topics: Germany FRANKFURT

Related

German start-up NeuSpace, established during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic to help hotels overcome a slump in occupancy rates, is now working in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
German startup to help Saudi hotels utilize empty spaces
Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles new strains
World
Germany hits 2 million infections as WHO tackles new strains

Latest updates

Iran threatens to curb short-notice IAEA inspections next month
Iran threatens to curb short-notice IAEA inspections next month
Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine use
Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine use
Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt
Man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.