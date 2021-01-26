You are here

  • Home
  • IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
The IMF says economies worldwide will need support from their governments to offset the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqw7k

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
  • The vaccines should contain the spread of the virus and allow governments around the world to ease lockdowns
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The spread of COVID-19 vaccines will power a stronger global economic recovery in 2021, the International Monetary Fund forecast Tuesday.
After sinking 3.5 percent in 2020, the worst year since World War II, the global economy will grow 5.5 percent this year, the 190-country lending organization predicted. The new figure for 2021 is an upgrade from the 5.2 percent expansion the IMF forecast in October and would mark the fastest year of global growth since the 2010 snapback from the financial crisis.
The vaccines should contain the spread of the virus and allow governments around the world to ease lockdowns and encourage a return to normal economic activity. But the IMF also says economies worldwide will need support from their governments to offset the damage from the pandemic and warns that coronavirus mutations could cloud the outlook for global health and economic growth.
In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the IMF said that it expects the US economy — the world’s biggest — to expand 5.1 percent this year after collapsing 3.4 percent in 2020. No. 2 China is expected to record 8.1 percent growth after eking out a 2.3 percent increase in 2020.
The 19 countries European countries that share the euro currency will collectively register 4.2 percent growth this year after seeing economic output crater 7.2 percent in 2020, the IMF says. The Japanese economy is forecast to grow 3.1 percent, reversing a 5.1 percent decline in 2020.
The IMF gave India a big upgrade, thanks to a faster-than-expected recovery at its factories and farms: The Indian economy is forecast to expand 11.5 percent in 2021, fastest among major economies, and a turnaround from 2020’s decline of 8 percent.
The agency also expects global trade to rebound this year: recording 8.1 percent growth after falling 9.6 percent last year.

Topics: IMF economy Coronavirus

Related

China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
Business & Economy
China economy grows in 2020 as rebound from coronavirus gains
Special Moroccans wearing face masks walk along a street in the capital Rabat, after the authorities eased lockdown measures in some cities, that had been put in place in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, on June 25, 2020. (AFP/File Photo) photos
Middle-East
How the coronavirus crisis disrupted the global urban order

Hikma plans to buy some of GSK’s assets in Egypt, Tunisia

Hikma plans to buy some of GSK’s assets in Egypt, Tunisia
Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

Hikma plans to buy some of GSK’s assets in Egypt, Tunisia

Hikma plans to buy some of GSK’s assets in Egypt, Tunisia
  • Further talks with GSK will depend on the results of its due-diligence process
Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

Hikma Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it was planning to buy GSK’s stake in some assets including the drugmaker’s pharmaceutical, consumer commercialization and manufacturing business in Egypt and its drugs business in Tunisia.
The British company, which supplies many generic drugs including anaesthetics, pain medications, sedatives, neuromuscular blocking agents and anti-infectives, said further talks with GSK will depend on the results of its due-diligence process.

Topics: Hikma

Related

Hikma raises annual sales outlook for top two units
Business & Economy
Hikma raises annual sales outlook for top two units
Hikma core operating profit jumps on higher sales of injectable drugs
Business & Economy
Hikma core operating profit jumps on higher sales of injectable drugs

Latest updates

IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
IMF: Coronavirus vaccines will power 5.5% global economic growth in 2021
Iran threatens to curb short-notice IAEA inspections next month
Iran threatens to curb short-notice IAEA inspections next month
Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Berlin, AstraZeneca reject reports on Covid jab efficacy in elderly
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
Twitter launches crowd-sourced fact-checking project
Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine use
Iran approves Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine use

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.