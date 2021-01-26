You are here

PIF: Saudi Aramco may sell more shares if market conditions are right

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) hold a press conference to provide more details of the fund’s new strategy. (Screengrab)
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) hold a press conference to provide more details of the fund’s new strategy. (Screengrab)
Updated 26 January 2021
NOOR NUGALI

PIF: Saudi Aramco may sell more shares if market conditions are right

PIF: Saudi Aramco may sell more shares if market conditions are right
  • Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund has set out a plan to increase assets to $400 billion
  • The Saudi government sold over 1.7 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019
Updated 26 January 2021
NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco may consider selling more shares in the oil giant if market conditions are right, the head of the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said on Tuesday in a televised news briefing.

The Saudi government sold over 1.7 percent of Aramco in an initial public offering (IPO) in 2019 that raised a record $29.4 billion.

The listing has triggered more IPOs in the Kingdom, which is also seeking to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing its reliance on oil.

Al-Rumayyan asserted that there is no direct relationship between the balance sheet and finances of Aramco and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and any listing would depend “if they see the right market is in the right condition.”

The fund’s governor also told reporters the PIF plans to increase its assets from SR570 billion ($152 billion) to SR1.5 trillion ($400 billion).

The fund has become a fundamental pillar for the sustainability of the Saudi economy and is directly related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, he added.

Al-Rumayyan said that the PIF was currently developing the eight basic pillars of the fund’s strategy for the years 2021-2025, and would focus on local investments within the PIF’s new strategy, which was announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week.

He added that they would allocate four portfolios for local investment and two portfolios for foreign investments, with plans to also invest SR1 trillion ($267 billion) in new projects in the next five years

Al-Rumayyan said that financing new investments from the fund’s money and assets would be granted by the government, and it would rely on profits generated by their current companies to fund future projects, adding that the PIF has launched more than 30 new companies.

In 2017, the fund announced it would invest $45 billion in Softbank’s inaugural $100 billion technology fund. “Softbank is reaching an all-time high,” Al-Rummayan said. “The higher the risk the higher the returns. We always look to diversity in our bets and investments in different sectors and geography.”

Another high profile PIF-backed company is Lucid Motors, the Californian electric vehicle carmaker the fund backed with a $1 billion investment in 2018. Media reports have claimed the carmaker is in talks with the PIF to build an electric vehicle factory in the
Kingdom, reportedly near Jeddah.

“We are always open for any good ideas,” the governor said. “One of the things that we would like to provide for the investor, is how we can open up many opportunities for them,” he added.

Al-Rumayyan said the fund has started talks with a number of other potential companies for investment, but declined to give any specific details.

“We are at very advanced stages, but you know how complicated these contracts can be with all the terms, conditions and negotiations. But we are at very advanced stages with many companies and during this year we will see many companies coming in.”

Updated 26 January 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a Dubai-based, family-owned holding company, is increasing its investments in Saudi Arabia by opening a brand new 23,000 square meter warehouse facility in Riyadh to serve its growing customer base in the Kingdom.

The new warehouse will serve the GMG Sports division of the group, which caters to Saudi consumers’ growing demand for sports apparel. It is known in the Kingdom for the brand Sun & Sand Sports.

Mohammad A. Baker, deputy chairman and CEO of GMG, told Arab News Saudi Arabia is of great importance to the company, highlighting that it has been operating in the Kingdom for over a decade.  

“We are a company founded in Dubai, and we have been operating in Saudi Arabia for over 10 years now. Saudi is a critical market for us, and we believe that, as a Gulf Cooperation Council nation company, there is a lot we need to contribute in terms of sports in the Kingdom.

“There has been amazing work that Saudi Arabia has been doing in terms of promoting sports … recently with the Dakar initiative — the first time in the region — there’s a lot of things happening with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

He explained that the company’s marketing strategy is quite simple: To serve the consumer and to make sports a part of their daily routine.

“We take in what the government wants and what is our expertise and then serve the consumer; find a way to connect to the consumer to encourage them to make sports a daily habit,” he said. “Sports should not be once in a blue moon, or a once-a-month initiative; it should be a daily habit. That’s my marketing strategy.”

GMG has built a very strong brand in the Kingdom through Sun & Sand Sports. Instead of viewing other companies as competitors, GMG focuses on its mission: To promote sports.

“We do not look at our competition actually, we look at how can we serve the consumer. Whatever the consumer is demanding, we should be in a position to provide that. Especially when it comes to retail and within the physical brick and mortar stores,” he said.

“We are no longer just a retailer that displays footwear and apparel in a store and gives it to the consumer. That is not what we do, we want to provide an experience for the consumer, and I think we were one of the first companies to do such a thing in Saudi Arabia.”

Pointing to the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the company last year, Baker applauded the Kingdom’s quick efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

“It was very unfortunate that humanity had to go through such a pandemic, but I think with the efforts that the government in Saudi Arabia has been doing to fight COVID-19, it has been remarkable … with the countless efforts that the General Sports Authority has also been focusing on in sports, I think we are in a very healthy position,” he said.

“The future is quite bright, and we are sure we are going to come out of this stronger than ever, and with the 2030 plans of the (Saudi) leadership, we believe that the Kingdom should be one of the world’s top economies.”

