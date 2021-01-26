You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says

Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says

Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
File photo of a police officer standing near a Moroccan national flag in Agadir, December 10, 2013. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4zwd7

Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says

Israeli head of mission arrives in Morocco, Israel says
Updated 26 January 2021
Reuters

JERUSALEM:  Israel's head of mission in Rabat took up his post on Tuesday, the Israeli foreign ministry said, under a deal to upgrade ties with Morocco, the fourth Arab country to forge relations with Israel in recent months.
Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved the US-brokered agreement reached last month with Morocco, which followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in moving towards normal ties with Israel.
In a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said the head of Israel's liaison office in Rabat, Ambassador David Govrin, and his staff will work towards advancing "political dialogue, tourism, economy and cultural ties" with Morocco.
The ministry also announced the opening on Tuesday of the Israeli consulate in Dubai, two days after Israel inaugurated its embassy in Abu Dhabi and the UAE's cabinet approved the establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv.
An Israeli embassy in Bahrain has been operating for several weeks, the statement said.
On Monday, an Israeli cabinet member, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, for the first time led an official delegation to Sudan to discuss moving forward on normalising relations.
US President Joe Biden has said he wants to build on Israel's deals with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco that were part of a final foreign policy push by the former Trump administration.

Topics: Morocco Israel

Related

Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations
Middle-East
Morocco’s king, Israel’s Netanyahu discuss bilateral relations
Morocco, Israel to seal normalization with first direct flight
Middle-East
Morocco, Israel to seal normalization with first direct flight

Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation

Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation

Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation
  • PM Saeed says EU must follow US example as it would end militias’ objections to peace plans
Updated 13 min 27 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Yemeni government and its envoys abroad have cranked up a diplomatic campaign to convince the world to designate the Houthi militia movement a terrorist organization, stressing that doing so would put an end to Houthi attacks inside and outside Yemen, and smooth the way for peace. 

The official news agency SABA reported on Monday that Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed said during a video conference with the EU ambassadors to Yemen that the EU should follow the example of the US by designating the Houthis terrorists, since it would end the Houthis’ objections to peace plans, and hinder Iran. He repeated his government’s pledges to work on mitigating the effects of the designation on humanitarian activities in Houthi-controlled areas. 

Similarly, the country’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak urged Mauritania and other countries to label the Houthis a terrorist organization, noting that the US designation came in the context of increasing pressure by the international community on the rebels to accept peace initiatives, and to stop fueling violence in Yemen and the region, abandoning Iran’s “destructive” projects.

During a phone call with the Mauritanian foreign minister and the former UN Yemen envoy, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Bin Mubarak called upon Mauritania and other “brotherly” countries to place sanctions on the Houthis to curb their abuses against Yemen.

Yemen’s Shoura Council urged the international community to follow the US move, saying that the designation would restrain the Houthis and lead to peace and stability in the country.

The Shoura Council Presidency stressed “the importance, fairness and accuracy of the US administration’s decision to classify the Houthi militia as a terrorist group.”

Yemen’s ambassadors have also sought to convince their host countries to declare the Houthis a terrorist organization. 

On social media, dozens of Yemeni activists, politicians and military figures, journalists and former prisoners have moved ahead with a campaign of highlighting Houthi crimes. “(The) Houthis and Daesh are two sides of the same coin,” said Samera Al-Houri, a victim of abduction by the Houthis, sharing images of the captors who tortured her.

Yemen’s government forces on Monday took charge of a strategic location in the port city of Aden, the country’s interim capital, from the pro-independence Southern Transitional Council (STC), local media reports said.

For the first time in two years, Presidential Protection Forces (PPF) took control of a military location close to the historic Sira Fortress after the separatists’ withdrawal, under the terms of the Riyadh Agreement. 

During the handover ceremony that was attended by local military commanders and Saudi military officers in Aden, Brig. Fadhel Al-Darae, chief of staff of 1st Presidential Protection Brigade, urged Yemenis to unify military efforts towards defeating the Iran-backed Houthis. “We are all brothers and colleagues. Our guns must be pointed at one target and one enemy, which is the Houthis,” Al-Darae said.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Special Yemeni government and Houthis hold prisoner swap meeting
Middle-East
Yemeni government and Houthis hold prisoner swap meeting

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: An Infinite History by Emma Rothschild
What We Are Reading Today: An Infinite History by Emma Rothschild
Iranians need to make gestures for revival of nuclear deal — France
Iranians need to make gestures for revival of nuclear deal — France
Indian farmers’ protest turns violent; historic fort stormed
Indian farmers’ protest turns violent; historic fort stormed
Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation
Yemen steps up diplomatic drive for Houthi terrorist designation
Tuchel set to accept massive Chelsea challenge
Tuchel set to accept massive Chelsea challenge

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.