Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Coronavirus advances could see ‘more normal’ world in 18 months

Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments. (Twitter: @NHSEngland)
  • Vaccine programs and new treatments making COVID-19 more treatable, UK health expert says
  • Warns vaccinating elderly not enough to restore normality in short term
LONDON: A leading British public health expert has claimed the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) could become “much more treatable” in the next six to 18 months.

Sir Simon Stevens, the head of Public Health England, told UK MPs the world could look forward to a “much more normal future” with the onset of new treatments, as well as vaccine programs. 

Sir Simon told the UK Health and Social Care Select Committee: ”The first half of the year, vaccination is going to be crucial. I think a lot of us in the health service are increasingly hopeful that the second half of the year and beyond, we will also see more therapeutics and more treatments for coronavirus.

“I think it is possible that over the course of the next six to 18 months, coronavirus becomes a much more treatable disease with antivirals and other therapies, which alongside the vaccination program, holds out the hope of a return to a much more normal future,” he added.

As governments and pharmaceutical giants have raced to develop COVID-19 vaccines, so too have efforts increased to find alternative treatments, including through use of new antiviral treatments, and established ones previously used for conditions ranging from lung diseases to cancers.

Sir Simon said that reducing infection rates via vaccine programs remained the most important aspect of global efforts to reduce the spread.

“Fundamentally, the most important thing is to get the overall infection rate down … this is principally about reducing the avoidable death rate,” he told the MPs.

He added that initial efforts to vaccinate older members of the population, over the age of 65, would have a “big impact” on overall numbers, but also stated that around a quarter of severe cases of COVID-19 were in people aged under 55. In the UK, he continued, almost half of critical care bed days in hospital were occupied by people under the 65 age bracket.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

  • The victim, a fashion model, was a tourist visiting Turkey and had never met the attacker before
LONDON: A Russian woman who was stabbed seven times by a knife-wielding attacker in Istanbul has regained consciousness, her sister said. 
Maria Rosanova, who is the sister of the victim Alexandra, told Life.ru news website that doctors at the hospital said she had regained consciousness and doctors are assessing her condition, according to a report by RT Arabic. 
Alexandra, a fashion model, was a tourist visiting Turkey and had never met the attacker before. 
“The incident not only caused physical suffering to her, but also emotional damage,” her sister said. 
Alexandra was attacked by a Turkish man along with two other Russians, a man and a woman, late on Sunday night. They were taken to hospital but their injuries were not life threatening. 
 The man suspected of attacking the Russians, a local garbage collector, has been detained by police, according to Russian agency Sputnik.
Preliminary reports suggested he was mentally ill.
The attack was caught on camera and widely shared online.
Turkey continues to grapple with high rates of violent crime, particularly murder and attempted murder.

Topics: Russia Turkey knife attack

