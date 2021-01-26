South African president blasts vaccine hoarding at WEF forum

You are here

  Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nations
PRETORIA: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday lashed “vaccine nationalism,” accusing rich countries of bulk-buying coronavirus vaccines and hoarding them to the detriment of others.
Addressing the all-virtual 2021 World Economic Forum (WEF), Ramaphosa said low and middle-income countries were being shouldered aside by wealthier nations able to acquire “up to four times what their population needs.”
“We are concerned about vaccine nationalism,” he warned.
“Rich countries in the world are holding on to these vaccines and we are saying: release the excess vaccines that you have ordered and hoarded.”
Ramaphosa's comments coincides with growing concerns that bilateral deals between wealthier governments and coronavirus vaccine manufacturers could hike prices and limit supply in some regions.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had already warned against “vaccine nationalism” and “price gouging” last year, before a successful jab was found.
WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this month told rich countries not to “cut the queue” and called on those which had ordered excess doses to hand them over to its Covax vaccine-sharing facility.
South Africa, the continent's worst-affected nation, is already paying two and a half times more for Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine than European Union members, its health ministry said last week.
EU says it has invested heavily in the vaccine, taking the risk of funding its development and pre-production at a time when there was no guarantee that it would be effective.
A first batch of at least 1.5 million doses ordered from the Serum Institute of India is expected to arrive in South Africa this month.
That eagerly-awaited shipment will mark the start of its inoculation campaign, which aims to vaccinate two thirds of a 60 million-strong population by the end of 2021.
A total of 20 million doses have been ordered so far.
Covax is expected to provide shots for 10 percent of the population later this year, while other vaccines will be supplied via the African Union (AU) and bilateral contracts with manufacturers that have not yet been disclosed.
But Ramaphosa said pooling initiatives such as the AU-led African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) had only been “marginally successful.”
He urged vaccine hoarders to make excess doses directly available to their less wealthy counterparts and back this with financial assistance.
“We want vaccines as quickly as other countries do,” Ramaphosa added.
“Coronavirus... affects all of us equally. Therefore our remedies, our actions to combat it must also be equal.”
While reported coronavirus cases have remained comparatively low in Africa, many countries are battling with second infection waves often more viscous than their first.
More infectious virus variants, including one discovered in South Africa, have meanwhile accelerated the global vaccine scramble.
AVATT, established by Ramaphosa himself as AU chair, has committed to buying a provisional 270 million vaccine doses for African countries.
Covax is aiming to deliver 600 million shots to the continent.
It is estimated Africa will need 1.5 billion vaccine doses to immunise 60 percent of its 1.3 billion inhabitants, costing between $7 and $10 billion.

UNITED NATIONS: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday backed a Palestinian proposal for a Middle East peace conference, saying at the UN that it could be held at ministerial level in spring or summer with about 10 participants.
On their side, the United States — which had firmly sided with Israel under the administration of Donald Trump — pledged to work at renewing ties with the Palestinians under Joe Biden.
Recalling that Moscow had backed Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas’ idea for international talks in early 2021 when he first proposed it in September, Lavrov offered ideas about who could be invited.
“We propose holding an international, ministerial-level meeting in spring-summer 2021,” Lavrov told a UN Security Council meeting about the Middle East held by videoconference.
Participants would include Israel, the Palestinians, the four members of the so-called Middle East diplomatic quartet (Russia, the United Nations, the United States and the European Union), along with four Arab states — Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, Lavrov said.
“It would also be important to invite Saudi Arabia, which is behind the Arab peace initiative,” he added, without offering a specific date or site for the eventual conference.
“This meeting could provide a platform for carrying out a complete analysis of the situation, and helping countries to launch a dialogue,” Lavrov told the Security Council.
He noted that Moscow remained ready to host a meeting between Israel and the Palestinians in the Russian capital “at the highest levels.”
China voiced its support for Russia’s idea at the UN meeting, but most other participants did not offer an opinion on the proposal.
At last year’s annual meeting of the UN General Assembly, Abbas — who had rejected a peace plan advanced by then US president Donald Trump — said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict needed to be resolved on the basis of international law, and under conditions agreed by the international community.
On Tuesday, nearly all who spoke at the Security Council meeting including the United States reaffirmed the need for a two-state solution, under which Israel and a future Palestine would coexist.
“The Biden administration will restore credible US engagement with Palestinians as well as Israelis,” said Washington’s interim UN envoy Richard Mills.
The new Democratic president “has been clear in his intent to restore US assistance programs that support economic development and humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people and to take steps to re-open diplomatic missions that were closed by the last US administration,” he added.
Under Trump, the US had stopped supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and closed the Palestinians’ liaison office in Washington.
The Security Council’s European members — Estonia, France and Ireland — in a joint statement called on Israel to “show leadership” in moving toward a solution with the Palestinians, and called on both sides to engage in trust-building.
For the first time in 15 years, the Palestinians are set to hold elections — legislative polls on May 22, following by a presidential election on July 31.

