Saudi rights chief receives Swiss envoy

Saudi rights chief receives Swiss envoy
Awwad Al-Awwad, president of the Human Rights Commission, holds a meeting with Swiss Ambassador Dr. Andreas Schaller on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights
RIYADH: Swiss Ambassador Dr. Andreas Schaller called on the president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission, Awwad Al-Awwad, at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to human rights. The Saudi rights chief highlighted the Kingdom’s measures for the protection of human rights. 

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans. 

Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.  

These included issuing such laws as the Protection from Abuse Law and the Anti-Harassment Law, eliminating the guardianship system, allowing women to drive, ensuring greater female participation in the workforce, especially the legal sphere, dedicating a call center for domestic violence issues, establishing the Family Affairs Council (one of whose committees is devoted to women’s affairs) and setting up courts for family cases. 

In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.

Saudi Cabinet praises Public Investment Fund’s new five-year strategy

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in NEOM. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in NEOM. (SPA)
  • Cabinet praises new Public Investment Fund strategy to diversify economy, stimulate growth
  • It includes investment of at least $40bn a year in the local economy and will contribute SR1.2tn to non-oil GDP
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund continues to contribute to efforts to support the development of the Kingdom, stimulate growth and diversify the nation’s economy, the cabinet said on Tuesday.
During its weekly meeting, chaired by King Salman, the Council of Ministers praised the Public Investment Fund’s strategy for the next five years, which will “place it in a prominent position on the world map as a pioneering sovereign fund capable of investing and managing large capital in multiple markets.”
The strategy, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last week, includes investment of at least SR150 billion ($40 billion) annually in the local economy, incrementally until 2025, and will contribute SR1.2 trillion to non-oil GDP, cumulatively, through the fund’s subsidiaries. It also aims to increase its assets by SR4 trillion by the end of 2025, and create 1.8 million jobs, directly and indirectly.
Majid Al-Qasabi, the acting Minister of Information, told the Saudi Press Agency that the cabinet was also briefed on local and international developments in the coronavirus pandemic.
Ministers discussed ways to preserve the Kingdom’s high global ranking in coronavirus research. The country is ranked first in the region and 14th in the world for its university research into the global progress of COVID-19, which is a sign of the Kingdom’s “interest and care in research and innovation and the efforts made in addressing the pandemic, reflecting its ability and position in dealing with crises.”
The cabinet also reviewed efforts by security forces to prevent the smuggling and distribution of drugs in the Kingdom, in particular an operation by the General Directorate for Narcotics Control that led to the seizure of 20 million amphetamine pills last week.

