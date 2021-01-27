KSrelief teams perform 4 open-heart surgeries on children in Yemen

You are here

The ‘Saudi Pulse’ program was launched in Yemen to provide healthcare to children belonging to low-income families. (SPA)
SPA

  • Under the program, the cost of the procedures and post-surgery care will be borne by the center
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s (KSrelief) medical teams on Tuesday performed four open-heart surgeries and two cardiac catheterizations on children in the Yemeni city of Mukalla.

The surgeries were part of the “Saudi Pulse” voluntary program launched in Yemen to provide medical assistance to children belonging to low-income families.

Under the program, the cost of the procedures and post-surgery care will be borne by the center.

In the Marib governorate of Yemen, the center launched a project to empower and support orphans.

The project aims to provide integrated care for the families of orphans. The program will ensure healthcare services and access to education for these orphans.

In November 2020, the center signed an agreement, worth more than $600,000, with the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association to help Yemeni orphans in Aden, Al-Mahrah and Marib governorates.

Winter aid

The center distributed 2,171 winter bags among families in parts of Jordan. These bags were in addition to 4,342 blankets distributed among the 2,171 families.

Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion. The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

KSrelief’s 1,367 projects and programs cover 54 different countries around the world.

Arab News

  • Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights
Arab News

RIYADH: Swiss Ambassador Dr. Andreas Schaller called on the president of Saudi Arabia’s Human Rights Commission, Awwad Al-Awwad, at his office in Riyadh on Tuesday.  

During the meeting, they discussed several issues related to human rights. The Saudi rights chief highlighted the Kingdom’s measures for the protection of human rights. 

Saudi Arabia is witnessing a qualitative leap in the field of human rights. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program is at the forefront of these reforms intended to focus on humans. 

Among over 60 recent decisions made to improve the situation of human rights in the Kingdom, 22 were related to women.  

These included issuing such laws as the Protection from Abuse Law and the Anti-Harassment Law, eliminating the guardianship system, allowing women to drive, ensuring greater female participation in the workforce, especially the legal sphere, dedicating a call center for domestic violence issues, establishing the Family Affairs Council (one of whose committees is devoted to women’s affairs) and setting up courts for family cases. 

In November 2020, the Kingdom eased the sponsorship system for foreign expat workers, including contract restrictions that gave employers control over the lives of around 10 million migrant workers.

