Moderate values key to confronting deviant ideas: Saudi official

JEDDAH: Madinah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday stressed the importance of moderate values to confront deviant ideas.

He highlighted the important role “Wasatiyyah (Moderation) Ambassadors” program in educating all segments of society particularly students about the evils of deviant ideology and guiding them on the path to progress and prosperity.

On behalf of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the deputy governor launched different competitions to be held under the program.

Students from different universities and colleges across the Kingdom will take part in the contests.

The competition is organized by Taibah University in cooperation with the King Abdul Aziz Center for National Dialogue and several public and private entities under the slogan “Fikr.”

Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Qablan Al-Sarrani, president of Taibah University, said the program targets more than 200 students representing more than 40 universities and colleges.

He said it is aimed to increase students’ intellectual awareness through different initiatives. Various training programs, dialogue sessions and seminars will be held aimed at spreading a culture of moderation and dialogue.