You are here

  • Home
  • Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector

Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector

Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector
A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past an electronic board displaying the closing numbers of Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo on November 9, 2020, as Asian markets react to results of the US presidential election. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wv237

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector

Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector
  • Microsoft shares rose 4 percent in extended trading after its Azure cloud computing services grew more 50 percent
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO/NEW YORK: Asian equities slipped on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve’s guidance on its monetary policy while futures for US tech shares jumped after strong earnings from Microsoft.
MSCI’s gauge of Asian ex-Japan shares slipped 0.3 percent, dragged lower by profit-taking in resource shares as some investors have grown wary of stretched valuations.
But Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.2 percent and the region’s tech-heavy markets, such as South Korea and Taiwan eked out small gains, helped by 0.5 percent rises in Nasdaq futures after Microsoft’s brisk quarterly results.
Microsoft shares rose 4 percent in extended trading after its Azure cloud computing services grew more 50 percent. The results boosted optimism for other US tech giants, including Apple and Facebook, which announce quarterly results later in the day.
“Microsoft’s earnings were superb, even compared with strong market expectations,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
“Those tech firm shares have been in a bit of the doldrums since August but they are likely to lead the market again, given their solid outlook,” he said.
At their peak in August, the combined market capitalisation of the top five biggest US tech companies, which also include Amazon and Alphabet, reached 24.6 percent of the US blue chip S&P500 index. It stood at 22.7 percent, still well above 15 percent two years ago.
S&P500 futures were mostly flat, capped by caution ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting as well as profit-taking on cyclical shares after stellar gains this month.
The S&P500 is now trading at 22.7 times its expected earnings, near its September peak of 23.1 times, which was its most inflated level since the dotcom bubble in 2000.
The US Federal Reserve is due to announce results of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone to help speed the economic recovery.
US stimulus talks are also in focus with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying Democrats will move forward on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without Republican support if necessary.
Benchmark 10-year notes were yielding 1.040 percent, having hit a three-week low of 1.028 percent on Tuesday on rising speculation Biden may have to scale back and possibly delay his ambitious stimulus plan.
The US dollar was little moved as investors awaited the Fed’s decision for clues on whether they should buy riskier currencies.
The dollar index flirted with this week’s low at 90.211, while the euro held firm at $1.2162.
Sterling rose 0.1 percent to $1.3735, its highest level since May 2018 while the Japanese yen edged back slightly to 103.71 per dollar after a small gain the previous day.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7744 , showing muted response to stronger-than-expected local inflation data.
Oil prices were supported by economic optimism, with US crude futures trading up 0.3 percent at $52.79 per barrel.
The International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for global growth in 2021, as widely expected, and many investors expect the global economic recovery from the pandemic-driven downturn to continue.

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2021 and said the coronavirus-triggered downturn last year — the biggest peacetime contraction since the Great Depression — would be nearly a full percentage point less severe than expected.
The global lender said multiple vaccine approvals and the start of vaccinations in some countries had boosted hopes of an eventual end to the pandemic that has now infected nearly 100 million people and claimed the lives of more than 2.1 million globally.
But it warned that the world economy continued to face “exceptional uncertainty” and new waves of COVID-19 infections and variants posed risks, and global activity would remain well below pre-COVID-19 projections made one year ago.
IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said US President Joe Biden’s pledge to fund the World Health Organization’s COVAX vaccine initiative marked “a very big step” to containing the pandemic and ensuring more equitable distribution of vaccines.
“Much more will be needed, because as we can see, given the mutating virus, that this is not a problem that’s going away anytime soon,” Gopinath told a news conference.
“There is still a tremendous amount of uncertainty,” she told Reuters in a separate interview. “We know that the health crisis is not over until it’s over everywhere.”
Gopinath said the global economy could gain $9 trillion between 2020 and 2025 if faster progress could be made in ending the health crisis, and it was clearly in the interest of advanced economies to help poorer countries recover.
“There’s a complete economic sense to do this, and do it right now,” she told Reuters.
The IMF estimates that close to 90 million people are likely to fall below the extreme poverty threshold during 2020-2021, with the pandemic wiping some out $22 trillion in projected output through 2025 and reversing progress made in reducing poverty over the past two decades.
Gopinath said advanced economies were recovering more quickly, and urged countries with means to continue to offer poorer nations aid, low-interest loans and debt relief.
“There is still much, much to be done, but we’re certainly at least in positive growth territory this year, as opposed to last year,” she told the news conference.

VACCINE-POWERED UPTICK
In its latest World Economic Outlook, the IMF forecast a 2020 global contraction of 3.5%, an improvement of 0.9 percentage points from the 4.4% slump predicted in October, given stronger-than-expected momentum in the second half of last year.
It predicted global growth of 5.5% in 2021, 0.3 percentage points better than in October, citing expectations of a vaccine-powered uptick later in the year and added policy support in the United States, Japan and a few other large economies.
It said the US economy, the largest in the world, was expected to grow by 5.1% in 2021, an upward revision of 2 percentage points attributed to carryover from strong momentum in the second half of 2020 and the benefit accruing from about $900 billion in additional fiscal support approved in December.
The outlook would likely improve further if the US Congress passes a $1.9 trillion relief package proposed by Biden, Gopinath said, forecasting a 5% boost over three years if the package is approved by the US Congress.
China’s economy is expected to expand by 8.1% in 2021 and 5.6% in 2022, compared with the October forecasts of 8.2% and 5.8%, respectively, while India’s economy is seen growing 11.5% in 2021, up 2.7 percentage points from the October forecast, after a stronger-than-expected recovery in 2020.
The Fund said countries should continue to support their economies until activity normalized to limit persistent damage from the deep recession of the past year.
Low-income countries would need continued support through grants, low-interest loans and debt relief, and some countries may require debt restructuring, the IMF said.

Latest updates

IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’
IMF lifts global growth forecast for 2021, still sees ‘exceptional uncertainty’
UAE health: COVID-19 may require an annual vaccine
UAE health: COVID-19 may require an annual vaccine
US: Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately
US: Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately
The three steps for smart cities to unlock their full IoT potential
The three steps for smart cities to unlock their full IoT potential
Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector
Asian shares slip, Microsoft’s brisk earnings boost tech sector

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.