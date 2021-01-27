You are here

  • Home
  • Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy

Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy

Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy
Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,846.42 per ounce by 0349 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,845.30. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcqy5

Updated 27 January 2021
Reuters

Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy

Gold dips pressured by stronger dollar; focus on Fed policy
Updated 27 January 2021
Reuters

DENGALURU: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, weighed by a firmer dollar, as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and developments around a stimulus package in the world’s largest economy.

Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,846.42 per ounce by 0349 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3 percent to $1,845.30.

“Gold appears to be in a holding pattern as investors are waiting for the Fed,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The US central bank is expected to stand pat on policy when it announces its decision at 1900 GMT. Market participants will be watching for comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for clues on the state of the economy.

“If Powell remains ultra dovish and indicates they have no intention of tapering, that can boost gold up to $1,880, although if he sounds optimistic about the economic recovery, gold can touch near $1,800 levels,” Halley said.

An easy monetary policy adds pressure on government bond yields and benefits non-yielding gold.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies. Also in focus is US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, which analysts expect to be cut down when it passes through the Senate.

Lending some support to prices were worries over a surge in global coronavirus cases, which surpassed 100 million, as countries struggle with new virus variants and vaccine shortfalls.

“Although the advent of vaccines has placed a ray of hope in eradicating the coronavirus, mass vaccinations is still deeply challenging,” Phillip Futures said in note.

“Expectations are not high that there would be any new monetary stimulus measures from the Fed on improving economic conditions yet amid the slow global roll-out of coronavirus vaccines, the Fed may surprise.”

Silver fell 0.5 percent to $25.31 an ounce, platinum shed 0.8 percent to $1,089.19 and palladium was flat at $2,323.98.

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Argaam

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary

STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Updated 8 min 37 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Telecom Company (stc) is considering an initial public offer (IPO) for its 100 percent-owned subsidiary, Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company (solutions by stc), on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), the telco said in a bourse filing Jan. 26, 2021.

The Kingdom-based solutions by stc provides core ICT services, IT managed services and digital services.

The telecom major is currently conducting a detailed feasibility study to cover all organizational, financial and technical aspects to determine the IPO’s possibility.

It is also evaluating the extent to which this offering would support the company’s strategy and the potential value addition to the company and shareholders.

Further, the IPO decision of solutions by stc is subject to completing the necessary regulatory procedures and obtaining approvals from the relevant authorities, the statement added.

The company will announce any material developments in due course.

Last October, Reuters reported that stc hired HSBC, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking arm of National Commercial Bank (NCB) to arrange a potential initial sale of shares in solutions by stc.

The subsidiary’s valuation is estimated at around SR9 billion ($2.4 billion), and the IPO size could be around SR1.87 billion ($500 million) if the company sells 20 percent, the report said.

Latest updates

YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
YouTube suspends Trump indefinitely, stops Giuliani monetizing clips
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
Jordan to get the first TikTok house in the region 
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
STC mulls stock flotation for IT solutions and services subsidiary
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
Fourth FII to open amid elaborate arrangements, precautions due to COVID-19
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament
AFC Champions League draw gives first insight into new bigger tournament

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.