FII 2021
FII 2021

Business that 'makes lives better is what's important': Anand Mahindra

Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
Delegates speak together as they attend the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference at the capital Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel on January 27, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra

Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
  • “Rise unites everyone in Mahindra Group, our aim is to enable our stakeholders,” Mahindra said
  • “I have a very practical approach to solving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) needs. Doing business that makes lives better is what is important,” he added
Updated 16 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Shared-value creation and purpose-driven capitalism were the core goals of investment fund Rise — one of the largest private pools of capital ever raised — according to Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra.
Speaking at the fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum, the Mahindra Group chairman, who is a member of the $2.1 billion Rise Fund’s founders board, said impact investing that sought both financial and social returns was at the heart of the fund’s activities.
“Rise unites everyone in Mahindra Group, our aim is to enable our stakeholders,” he told Riyadh conference audience delegates and those listening virtually around the world.
“I have a very practical approach to solving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) needs. Doing business that makes lives better is what is important,” he added.
ESG is one of the main values the FII forum is aiming to promote. Unlike other philanthropic or corporate social responsibility activities, the unique mandate of the Rise Fund is to invest in initiatives or projects that bring positive socioeconomic changes and also generate competitive financial returns for all stakeholders.
Mahindra said that this approach blended well with the corporate philosophy of his $13 billion Mumbai-based business conglomerate.

Topics: FII 2021 Saudi Arabia FII 4th edition

Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister

Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister
Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister

Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister
  • Al-Falih said digital infrastructure is more important than physical infrastructure
  • Regulating it is the ministry’s number one priority, he added
Updated 37 min 10 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has revamped over half of the 400 foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations, as foreign investment rose in 2020 compared to 2019, said Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.
“We have performed better than most, and ultimately, investors trust a government that provides security to them and the population. Saudi Arabia handled it better than most, as investors want to trust governments that look after them. Saudi Arabia, through our leadership, has shown that,” he stated during the panel discussion at the Future Investment Initiative 2021.
Al-Falih noted that the Kingdom leapfrogged its position globally and many of the FDI indices, emphasizing the focus is now on tomorrow’s sectors and technology such as biotechnology, information, and logistics.
The minister pointed out that digital infrastructure is more important than physical infrastructure, therefore regulating it is the ministry’s number one priority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia FII 2021 Khalid Al-Falih FII 4th edition

Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister
Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister

