Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra

RIYADH: Shared-value creation and purpose-driven capitalism were the core goals of investment fund Rise — one of the largest private pools of capital ever raised — according to Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Speaking at the fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum, the Mahindra Group chairman, who is a member of the $2.1 billion Rise Fund’s founders board, said impact investing that sought both financial and social returns was at the heart of the fund’s activities.

“Rise unites everyone in Mahindra Group, our aim is to enable our stakeholders,” he told Riyadh conference audience delegates and those listening virtually around the world.

“I have a very practical approach to solving environmental, social, and governance (ESG) needs. Doing business that makes lives better is what is important,” he added.

ESG is one of the main values the FII forum is aiming to promote. Unlike other philanthropic or corporate social responsibility activities, the unique mandate of the Rise Fund is to invest in initiatives or projects that bring positive socioeconomic changes and also generate competitive financial returns for all stakeholders.

Mahindra said that this approach blended well with the corporate philosophy of his $13 billion Mumbai-based business conglomerate.