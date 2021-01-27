You are here

  • Home
  • WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, a woman is vaccinated inside her vehicle at a mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP, File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cz4b

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: New COVID-19 variants that make the virus more contagious and could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective have spread rapidly across dozens of countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
In its latest epidemiological update, the UN health agency said the more contagious COVID-19 variant first spotted in Britain had by January 25 spread to 70 countries across all regions of the world.

NEW VARIANT SPREAD TO 31 COUNTRIES
That variant, known as VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7 and has been proven to transmit more easily than previous variants of the virus, had thus spread to 10 more countries over the past week, the WHO said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week also warned that fresh studies had indicated the strain could be more deadly, but the WHO stressed Wednesday that those “results are preliminary, and more analyzes are required to further corroborate these findings.”
All viruses mutate when they replicate in order to adapt to their environment, and scientists have tracked multiple mutations of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The vast majority of mutations are of little importance, but the WHO has urged countries to actively work to spot mutations that might significantly alter either the virus’s virulence or transmissibility.
That was the case for the 501.V2 variant first found in South African in October.
The WHO said Wednesday that variant had now spread to 31 countries, eight more than a week ago.
Like the British variant, it also has mutations on its spike protein — the part of the virus that latches on to human cells and helps it spread — making it potentially more infectious than other strains.
But studies have also indicated that this variant “is less susceptible to antibody neutralization,” WHO said.
This has raised concerns the variant poses a heightened risk of reinfection, and also could hamper the effectiveness of the growing number of COVID-19 vaccines.
The WHO said more studies were needed, but stressed that observational studies in South Africa did not indicate an increased risk of reinfection.
The WHO said a third variant of the virus, first discovered in Brazil, was now in eight countries, up from just two a week ago.
That variant, called P1, has raised similar concerns it could be more contagious or cause more severe disease.
“Further studies are needed to assess if there are changes in transmissibility, severity or antibody neutralising activity as a result of these new variants,” the WHO said.

NEW CASES DECLINE
All variants and strains included, WHO said 4.1 million new cases of Covid-19 were registered around the world over the past week, and some 96,000 deaths.
While the number of deaths was similar to the previous week, the new case number marked a 15-percent decline week-on-week.
It was the second consecutive week that new case numbers declined, after peaking in the first week of January.
The global decline was largely driven by relative reductions in case incidence in some countries that have seen the highest case numbers in recent months, WHO said, including in the United States — the country hardest hit by the pandemic
All regions saw new case numbers come down or remain flat.
The European region saw the sharpest drop, with a 20-percent fall in new cases, followed by Africa at 16 percent and the Americas at 14 percent.
Nonetheless, the Americas and Europe accounted for a full 86 percent of all new cases recorded last week.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’

Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’

Security chief ‘burgled UAE London Embassy in blackmail plot’
  • Dean Manister and Lee Hurford allegedly broke into the Belgravia building’s secure area to steal passports, money, and confidential documents
  • Security firm FSI said that their employee Manister “emphatically denies the allegations made against him” and that his lawyers are confident he will be acquitted
Updated 27 January 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A security chief and his accomplice, a former Royal Marine, have been charged with burgling the UAE’s London Embassy in an attempt to use blackmail to secure £3 million ($4.1 million).

Dean Manister, the former head of corporate security operations at the embassy, and Lee Hurford, a former Royal Marine who also worked there, allegedly broke into the Belgravia building’s secure area to steal passports, money, and confidential documents.

A court in Westminster, London heard how the pair had planned to extort £3 million from a VIP at the embassy in exchange for the items, which were stolen on the night of Sept. 14, 2018, according to The Times newspaper.

Manister, 50, was previously head of security at a Bank of England cash center for seven years and has also worked as assistant vice president of security at JP Morgan. 

In his online profile at security firm FSI, where he is employed as a consultant, Manister is described as having “unmatched experience of manned guarding in the corporate sector” and a “vast knowledge of security systems, access control, fire, life and safety, and alarm and response.”

FSI told The Times that Manister “emphatically denies the allegations made against him” and that his lawyers are confident he will be acquitted.

Hurford, 48, from Leeds, is a former Royal Marines Commando who was employed as a close protection guard at the embassy. He and Hurford are jointly accused of burglary and conspiracy to blackmail.

Hurford appeared in court via video link from his home and was also charged with theft after allegedly stealing passports, a security card, and almost £70,000 in cash from the embassy.

The trial is expected to continue from Feb. 10 in Southwark.

Topics: Dean Manister Lee Hurford UAE London Embassy

Related

Police investigate $615,000 burglary at home of Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez
Sport
Police investigate $615,000 burglary at home of Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez
Nicki Minaj ‘victim of $200K burglary’
Offbeat
Nicki Minaj ‘victim of $200K burglary’

Latest updates

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
Business that ‘makes lives better is what’s important’: Anand Mahindra
Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister
Saudi Arabia revamped over 200 regulations to drive up FDI, says investment minister
Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
Saudi Arabia to pioneer producers of green, blue hydrogen: Energy minister
US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK
US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.