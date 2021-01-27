You are here

Al Moammar shares hit all-time high, surge 230% in 10 months

Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name “Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co.” and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008. (MIS)
Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name "Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co." and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008. (MIS)
Updated 27 January 2021
Argaam

Al Moammar shares hit all-time high, surge 230% in 10 months

Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name “Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co.” and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008. (MIS)
  • MIS is a comprehensive provider of integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and service
Updated 27 January 2021
Argaam

RIYADH: Shares of Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) today, Jan. 26, 2021, hit their highest price at SR105.40 ($28.11) since debut.

The share closed Tuesday's session 4 percent higher at SR103.40, with a traded volume of 1.6 million shares.

Accordingly, the stock soared more than 230 percent since March 2020 and more than 187 percent compared to its listing price at SR36 (the listing price was amended to SR45 after increasing capital through bonus share distribution).

Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name “Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co.” and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008, under the name "Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS)".

MIS is a comprehensive provider of integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services, including consultancy and development, technical consultancy, supply, implementation, project and program management, support, and maintenance. It also provides network and information systems, as well as information center, information security, cybersecurity, service management, and geographic survey systems, as well as software solutions.

MIS, listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on April 24, 2019, currently has a capital of SR200 million.

Topics: business economy Al Moammar Information Systems Company Saudi Arabia

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Updated 36 min 30 sec ago
AFP

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Updated 36 min 30 sec ago
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 but is doing well, a family spokesman said Wednesday.
The 80-year-old tycoon is “hospitalized only for monitoring and is in very good health,” Arturo Elias Ayub told AFP.
The tycoon’s son, Carlos Slim Domit, announced on Twitter on Monday that his father was being treated for Covid-19 and had only mild symptoms.
“He’s very well. He is making very good progress with Covid-19 after more than a week of minor symptoms,” Slim Domit wrote.
Slim and his family, who control mobile telecom giant America Movil, are worth an estimated $58.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him Latin America’s richest man.
Through his foundation, he is helping to fund joint production in Mexico and Argentina of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for distribution in Latin America.
Mexico has officially registered nearly 1.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 152,000 deaths — the world’s fourth-highest fatality toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Topics: Carlos Slim

Demostrators take part in a protest in Brasilia on January 24, 2021 against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and his handling of the coronavirus disease outbreak. (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)
World
‘Get out Bolsonaro!’ say ex-supporters in Brazil as COVID-19, vaccines weigh

