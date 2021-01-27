Al Moammar shares hit all-time high, surge 230% in 10 months

RIYADH: Shares of Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) today, Jan. 26, 2021, hit their highest price at SR105.40 ($28.11) since debut.

The share closed Tuesday's session 4 percent higher at SR103.40, with a traded volume of 1.6 million shares.

Accordingly, the stock soared more than 230 percent since March 2020 and more than 187 percent compared to its listing price at SR36 (the listing price was amended to SR45 after increasing capital through bonus share distribution).

Established in 1979, MIS was incorporated in Riyadh under the name “Muhammad Al Moammar & Partners Co.” and was converted into a closed joint stock company in 2008, under the name "Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS)".

MIS is a comprehensive provider of integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services, including consultancy and development, technical consultancy, supply, implementation, project and program management, support, and maintenance. It also provides network and information systems, as well as information center, information security, cybersecurity, service management, and geographic survey systems, as well as software solutions.

MIS, listed on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on April 24, 2019, currently has a capital of SR200 million.