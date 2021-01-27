You are here

  Privatization to grow 20% in 2021, says Saudi finance minister

Privatization to grow 20% in 2021, says Saudi finance minister

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaking at the Future Investment Initiative. (Argaam)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaking at the Future Investment Initiative. (Argaam)
Updated 27 January 2021
Privatization to grow 20% in 2021, says Saudi finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaking at the Future Investment Initiative. (Argaam)
  • Saudi Arabia’s debt market grew by 200 percent in 2020
Updated 27 January 2021
RIYADH: Privatization will increase by 20 percent in Saudi Arabia’s industries, including water, healthcare and waste treatment, renewable energy and other sectors, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s debt market grew by 200 percent in 2020, on the capital market reforms implemented by the Kingdom, as investors looked for predictable returns, Al-Jadaan added.

He added that the Kingdom’s bond market is likely to see more growth throughout this year.

Topics: business economy Privatisation Saudi Arabia Finance Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan FII 2021

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Updated 28 January 2021
Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19

Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men, hospitalized with COVID-19
Updated 28 January 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 but is doing well, a family spokesman said Wednesday.
The 80-year-old tycoon is “hospitalized only for monitoring and is in very good health,” Arturo Elias Ayub told AFP.
The tycoon’s son, Carlos Slim Domit, announced on Twitter on Monday that his father was being treated for Covid-19 and had only mild symptoms.
“He’s very well. He is making very good progress with Covid-19 after more than a week of minor symptoms,” Slim Domit wrote.
Slim and his family, who control mobile telecom giant America Movil, are worth an estimated $58.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him Latin America’s richest man.
Through his foundation, he is helping to fund joint production in Mexico and Argentina of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for distribution in Latin America.
Mexico has officially registered nearly 1.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 152,000 deaths — the world’s fourth-highest fatality toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

Topics: Carlos Slim

