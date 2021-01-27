Privatization to grow 20% in 2021, says Saudi finance minister

RIYADH: Privatization will increase by 20 percent in Saudi Arabia’s industries, including water, healthcare and waste treatment, renewable energy and other sectors, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia’s debt market grew by 200 percent in 2020, on the capital market reforms implemented by the Kingdom, as investors looked for predictable returns, Al-Jadaan added.

He added that the Kingdom’s bond market is likely to see more growth throughout this year.