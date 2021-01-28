You are here

Philippine economy posts record contraction in 2020
The coronavirus restrictions reduced household spending by $45.72 million a day, the Philippine government said. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • A 4.4 percent year-on-year increase in government spending helped limit the slump
  • The Philippines suffered its first recession in nearly 30 years in the second quarter of 2020
MANILA: The Philippine economy shrank at a slower pace in the fourth quarter of last year, helped by higher government spending, but saw a record full-year contraction in 2020 as it grappled with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 8.3 percent in the December quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast an 8.5 percent contraction after a fall of 11.4 percent in the third quarter.
A 4.4 percent year-on-year increase in government spending helped limit the slump.
For the whole year, GDP shrank 9.5 percent, the biggest contraction on record and compared with a government forecast for an 8.5 percent-9.5 percent slump in 2020.
The Philippines, which has the highest number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Asia after Indonesia, suffered its first recession in nearly 30 years in the second quarter of 2020.
“Private consumption remained weak,” said Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua at a briefing. “Restrictions on the demand side notably the mobility of children and families prevented private consumption from making a stronger comeback.”
President Rodrigo Duterte has eased quarantine curbs from the strictest level imposed in March last year, but partial restrictions remain in the capital region as local cases reached over half a million and fatalities exceeded 10,000.
The restrictions reduced household spending by $45.72 million a day, the government said.
The economy grew a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, slowing from 8 percent growth in September quarter.
Chua said the prospects for 2021 were “encouraging,” reiterating a government forecast for 6.5 percent-7.5 percent growth this year.
A recovery hinges on the government’s plan to vaccinate as many as 70 million Filipinos, or two-thirds of the population, this year though supply could delay the timeline.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), which delivered 200 basis points of interest rate cuts last year to try to soften the blow from the pandemic, believes the current accommodative monetary stance is sufficient to revive growth.
“(The BSP) is likely out of ammunition with the policy rate at 2.0 percent while inflation trends closer to the top-end of their 2-4 percent inflation target,” said ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa.
The 2021 budget of $93.54 billion, though 10 percent higher than the 2020 budget, “will not likely be enough to move the needle,” he added.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires

Oman increases cost of expatriate hires
  • Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions
  • The decision was made to increase Omanization
DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Labor released new fee structure for employers with increased fees for expatriate hires, daily Times of Oman reported.
Hiring non-nationals under the new structure will cost nearly $5,198 for top positions, $2,600 for mid-levels, and $1,561 for technical and skilled workers.
The decision was made to increase Omanization, the nationalization program of various jobs in the Sultanate.
Some industries will have a specified fee for each expatriate hiree. Hiring an expatriate fisherman will cost companies almost $938, while for other industries the fee will increase with the number of foreign employees in each position. Companies will also have to pay additional fees for job switching and updating a hiree’s employment status.

However, some exceptions have been made to owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). These are for “employers tasked with managing these companies, which are registered under the Public Authority for SME Development (Riyada) and insured by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI),” said the Ministry of Labour. SMEs can benefit from these regulation for up to two years from the time of their establishment.

Topics: Oman omanization

