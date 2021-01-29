King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, AVU sign community service deal

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed a deal with the Arab Voluntary Union (AVU) to promote cooperation in various fields. The agreement was inked by KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of planning and development, Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and union president, Hassan Bouhzaa.

Al-Ghamdi said the two organizations would work on identifying common goals and coordinating to contribute to community service, as well as raising scientific and professional awareness, and cooperating on training through the exchange of experiences.

KSrelief will benefit from the cadres of the union in activating its volunteer programs and strengthening joint partnerships in areas including conferences, workshops, and exhibitions, along with gaining access to a volunteer database being established by the union under the agreement.