King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, AVU sign community service deal
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, AVU sign community service deal
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has signed a deal with the Arab Voluntary Union (AVU) to promote cooperation in various fields. The agreement was inked by KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of planning and development, Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and union president, Hassan Bouhzaa.
Al-Ghamdi said the two organizations would work on identifying common goals and coordinating to contribute to community service, as well as raising scientific and professional awareness, and cooperating on training through the exchange of experiences.
KSrelief will benefit from the cadres of the union in activating its volunteer programs and strengthening joint partnerships in areas including conferences, workshops, and exhibitions, along with gaining access to a volunteer database being established by the union under the agreement.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi, UK ministers discuss investment opportunities
Saudi, UK ministers discuss investment opportunities
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Gerry Grimstone, the British minister for investment, to discuss ways to boost business between the two countries.
During the meeting, Al-Swaha and Grimstone — who holds the ministerial title jointly with the UK departments for international trade and for business, energy, and industrial strategy — also explored investment opportunities in both nations.
Al-Swaha reviewed the potential of the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom, and opportunities to attract leading technology companies in the UK to invest in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

