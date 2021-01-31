You are here

  • Home
  • US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’

US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’

US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’
In this file photo taken on January 02, 2021, Ryan Garcia celebrates after defeating Luke Campbell during the WBC Interim Lightweight Title fight in Dallas, Texas. (AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Tim Warner)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ws8h

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’

US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’
  • Garcia beat Luke Campbell earlier this month to claim the interim WBC lightweight title
  • Pacquiao holds the WBA welterweight “super” world title, with his record standing at 62-7 with two drawn
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Up and coming US lightweight Ryan Garcia said on Instagram Saturday that he wants to get in the ring with Philippine icon Manny Pacquiao in an official bout.
With Yahoo among the outlets reporting such a fight is in the works, Garcia said he wanted to make it absolutely clear that it wouldn’t be an exhibition.
“Hey everybody, I just want to make it real clear: My fight with Pacquiao would not be an exhibition,” Garcia said in a video posted on his Instagram story.
“It will be a real fight, shooting for 12 rounds, all on the line. Our records will be on the line. I just want to make that very clear for everybody.”
One stumbling block could be the weight class, with 42-year-old Pacquiao long fighting at welterweight.
The 22-year-old Garcia survived an early knockdown to stop Luke Campbell in the seventh round earlier this month in Dallas to claim the interim World Boxing Council lightweight title.
He improved to 21-0 with 18 wins inside the distance.
Pacquiao, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since claiming the World Boxing Association’s welterweight “super” world title with a stunning victory over Keith Thurman in Las Vegas in July of 2019, taking his record to 62-7 with two drawn and 39 knockouts.
On Friday, the WBA said it was designating Pacquiao “Champion in Recess” and promoting Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas to welterweight world champion because of Pacquiao’s inactivity.
The WBA noted that its rules state that the recess can be invoked “when a champion is unable to defend the belt for medical, legal or other reasons beyond his control.”
The governing body didn’t specify which of those reasons might apply in Pacquiao’s case.

 

Topics: Manny Pacquiao boxing Ryan Garcia

Related

UAE boxing gym’s female founder in fight to tackle bullying, mental health issues
Sport
UAE boxing gym’s female founder in fight to tackle bullying, mental health issues
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest
Sport
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Paul Casey
Updated 31 January 2021
AFP

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic

England’s Casey seizes control of Dubai Desert Classic
Updated 31 January 2021
AFP

DUBAI: England’s Paul Casey conjured up a birdie-eagle finish to seize control of the Dubai Desert Classic after Saturday’s third round.
His bogey free 64 put him top of the leaderboard going into the final day, one shot clear of Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre.
South African Brandon Stone was one shot further back at 13 under in third, three shots clear of Sergio Garcia, who won in Dubai in 2017, and Casey’s fellow Englishman Laurie Canter.

Casey, who had begun the day three shy of the lead, is targeting a 15th European Tour win on Sunday at an event he described as “iconic.”
“I can see the very impressive list of winners, those photos of them behind the 18th green,” he said after matching the lowest round of the week.
“It’s cool — iconic trophy, iconic event. Dubai has given so much to golf, especially the European Tour, so (to win) would be very, very cool but there’s a long way to go yet.”
At 43 years of age, Casey is only too aware he is by no means among the youngest on the golf course these days.

FASTFACT

Paul Casey, who had begun the day three shy of the lead, is targeting a 15th European Tour win on Sunday at an event he described as ‘iconic.’

“We always say, if you stay the same level you’re going to go backwards in this game and every year it gets better and better and better, every year the young guys come up longer and stronger and they putt it better.
“There’s no question that I’m lucky that my physical attributes have allowed me to maybe give me another five years.
“Westy (Lee Westwood) is inspiration. I saw him this morning. He was looking fit. I’ve still got to chase those guys.”
Casey made five birdies in his first 10 holes before his sizzling finish to sit ahead of MacIntyre.
Halfway leader Thomas Detry slipped down to a three-way tie for seventh with Justin Rose and Justin Harding after adding a 74 to his pair of 67s.

Topics: Paul Casey

Related

Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Sport
Manchester United loses ground in title race, drawing 0-0 with Arsenal
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Sport
Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache
Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week. (Supplied: Golf Saudi)
Sport
Saudi set to become Kingdom’s first professional golf course architect
Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic
Sport
Bryson DeChambeau cruises to victory at Dubai Desert Classic

Latest updates

US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’
US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’
Rod Stewart lawyer: Plea deal in works in hotel altercation
Rod Stewart lawyer: Plea deal in works in hotel altercation
After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial
Trump parts with impeachment lawyers a week before trial

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.