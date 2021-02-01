Saudi Arabia’s Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy

RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has implemented a digital visual display on the sides of the summit of Mount Tuwaiq, west of Riyadh, bearing the logo of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative.

This is to enhance the initiative’s profile, through which the Ministry of Culture has worked to transform Arabic calligraphy from a cultural vessel into an icon representing an important element in the cultural identity of the Kingdom, as it is the fundamental historical source of Arab culture.

The ministry organized the display at the summit of Mount Tuwaiq in cooperation with Qiddiya Investment Co. for the inauguration of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative for 2021.



This included displaying three other logos next to the initiative’s logo — that of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, that of the Ministry of Culture which launched the initiative, and that of the Quality of Life Program, part of the programs to help achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The lighting of Mount Tuwaiq is in line with the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to promote the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative. This was launched by the ministry to celebrate the art of Arabic calligraphy, its cultural connotations, and to spread its use as the Kingdom is its keeper, patron and a main supporter.