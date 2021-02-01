You are here

Saudi Arabia's Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy

Saudi Arabia’s Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy
The ministry organized the display at the summit of Mount Tuwaiq in cooperation with Qiddiya Investment Co.
Saudi Arabia’s Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy
The ministry organized the display at the summit of Mount Tuwaiq in cooperation with Qiddiya Investment Co. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy

Saudi Arabia’s Mount Tuwaiq lights up with Arabic calligraphy
  • The lighting of Mount Tuwaiq is in line with the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to promote the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has implemented a digital visual display on the sides of the summit of Mount Tuwaiq, west of Riyadh, bearing the logo of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative.

This is to enhance the initiative’s profile, through which the Ministry of Culture has worked to transform Arabic calligraphy from a cultural vessel into an icon representing an important element in the cultural identity of the Kingdom, as it is the fundamental historical source of Arab culture.

The ministry organized the display at the summit of Mount Tuwaiq in cooperation with Qiddiya Investment Co. for the inauguration of the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative for 2021.

This included displaying three other logos next to the initiative’s logo — that of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, that of the Ministry of Culture which launched the initiative, and that of the Quality of Life Program, part of the programs to help achieve the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The lighting of Mount Tuwaiq is in line with the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to promote the “Year of Arabic Calligraphy” initiative. This was launched by the ministry to celebrate the art of Arabic calligraphy, its cultural connotations, and to spread its use as the Kingdom is its keeper, patron and a main supporter.

 

MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia

MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman.
MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia

MoU signed to launch AI center for energy in Saudi Arabia
  • It will help to support innovation, enable entrepreneurship
RIYADH: A new AI center for energy has been inaugurated with the signing of an MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).
This will boost the Kingdom’s efforts in improving its ranks in leading international data and AI indicators.
The MoU signed by Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and the head of the SDAIA, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, is also aimed at contributing to the development of national cadres’ capabilities and the Kingdom’s AI methodologies.
The MoU comes within the scope of supporting government integration between the ministry and SDAIA to achieve their common goals in supporting, developing, reviewing and implementing data and AI strategies in the energy and gas sectors.
The inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence Center for Energy will help to promote AI research and development efforts, support innovation and enable entrepreneurship.
The center will focus on four strategic objectives: Promoting national energy priorities, developing AI to benefit knowledge, accumulating experiences in the field of energy, and leading the AI aspect of the Kingdom’s energy-related strategic partnerships.
“By 2024, 70 percent of the institutions will be using the AI-based infrastructure and smart cloud services, greatly easing the concerns regarding the institutions’ integration and expansion. In addition, more than 50 percent of the institutions will be resorting to AI services to expand their application portfolios by 2023,” Prince Abdul Aziz said.

The center will promote the energy sector’s competitiveness, especially in joint innovation. It is also expected to contribute to building national AI capabilities and competencies in the energy sector, which is among the priority sectors of SDAIA’s National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI).
This will support the objectives of reaching more than 15,000 data and AI specialists by 2030 and boosting cooperation with the largest national and international companies in the fields of energy and AI to localize the technology and stimulate AI-related investments. NSDAI seeks to reach SR75 billion ($19.996 billion) in local and foreign investments in data and AI by 2030.
The center will be jointly managed by the Energy Ministry and SDAIA, with the participation of the national energy system’s main stakeholders.
“The energy system believes in the importance of integration and working as a joint government team with the various relevant bodies, taking into consideration each body’s  responsibility and nature of work,” Prince Abdul Aziz said. He stressed the significance of the relationship between the energy and data and AI sectors in the Kingdom, “as the energy sector constitutes 40 percent of the Kingdom’s GDP with more than 270,000 employees. Data in the energy sector are considered a great asset and represent a golden opportunity to enhance the Kingdom’s position in terms of adopting AI in the energy sector.”

