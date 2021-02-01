Saudi Arabia and DRC sign cooperation agreement

LONDON: Saudi Arabia signed a general cooperation agreement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The terms of the agreement include encouraging cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, education, art, culture, media, tourism, sport and the economy.
The agreement was signed by the Kingdom’s minister of state for African affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, and the DRC’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Marie Tumba Nzeza, in Kinshasa.
It was signed “based on the keenness of King Salman’s government to develop its foreign relations with governments of other countries and people of the world” and out of the Kingdom’s “desire to strengthen the existing bonds of friendship with those countries and to consolidate historical ties and common interests,” according to a statement.
“It also opens the horizons for concluding specialized bilateral agreements in areas of interest to both countries,” the statement added.
