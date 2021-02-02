You are here

US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya

US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya
1 / 2
Jack Nicklaus on the charge at the 1986 Masters, as he shoots 30 on Augusta’s back nine to win his 18th and final major at the age of 46. (Getty Images)
US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya
2 / 2
A rendering of one of the planned holes for the Nicklaus-design at Qiddiya. (Supplied)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya

US golfing legend Jack Nicklaus to design signature course at Qiddiya
  • Nicklaus, who has a record 18 professional major championships to his name, will break ground on the new course later this year
  • Jack Nicklaus: To be selected as one of the first international designers to work in the Kingdom is a great honor
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus is to design a course at Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s upcoming entertainment, sports, and arts city destination outside Riyadh.

The retired 81-year-old US player, who has a record 18 professional major championships to his name, will break ground on the new course later this year, marking his first golf design project in the Kingdom.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “To have the greatest-ever golfer commit to making his mark upon our developing golf landscape in Saudi Arabia, and at a project as significant as Qiddiya, gives us great pride.

“To be part of the Nicklaus legacy will be something that we will always cherish, especially knowing the positive impact it will have on growing awareness of the sport at a domestic level, whilst increasing our national visibility as a vibrant new golf destination.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mr. Nicklaus for his first visit to Saudi Arabia in the coming months,” he added.

Nicklaus said: “I am excited by this project and my first golf course design in the Middle East. To be selected as one of the first international designers to work in the Kingdom is a great honor.

“I’ve already spent time looking at the topography of the land, images of the backdrop and terrain, and discussing with our design team a strategy for the course.

“The design will fully integrate the natural environment and the beautiful Qiddiya landscape, bringing together green spaces and mountainous terrain to form a picturesque canvas for both a beautiful and challenging golf course,” he added.

The Qiddiya project was announced in 2017 and work at the site – located just a 40-minute drive from the capital – began in April the following year.

In January, work started on the design for Falcon’s Flight, the signature attraction of the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park, which will be one of the key elements to the project.

The park, which is scheduled to open in 2023, will cover 32 hectares and feature 28 rides and attractions across six themed lands.

Topics: Jack Nicklaus Qiddiya Saudi Golf Federation Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International

Golf-mad family proudly backing gifted Faisal Salhab at Saudi International
  • The 24-year-old from Riyadh will on Thursday take part for the second year running in the annual event
  • Salhab’s fondest memories come from the endless hours he spent driving and putting with his four siblings
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Masters champion and world number one Dustin Johnson. Reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Paul Casey, winner of Dubai Desert Classic last weekend. And the likes of Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood and many more.

When Saudi Arabian golfer Faisal Salhab tees-off on Thursday in the third annual Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, he will for the second year running, be living a childhood dream of facing off against the world’s best golfing talent.

However, the future memories the 24-year-old will bank at King Abdullah Economic City’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club once again this year will have stiff competition from sources a lot closer to home.

That’s what happens when you are part of arguably Saudi’s first golf-mad family.

“Our whole family took up golf at the same time,” Salhab said.

“I was really young, but from what I can remember my dad took it up sometime around 25 years ago. He’d play with my brother and sisters and despite being the youngest, I would always want to go and play too.”

Salhab’s fondest memories come from the endless hours he spent driving and putting with his four siblings Saud, Najwah, Sarah and Saif, and his parents, Salah and Shafia. 

“We’ve played golf together ever since,” Faisal Salhab adds.

“With the pandemic we couldn’t play that much in the last year, but as soon as courses started to reopen, we were out again. Saud and I drove 90 minutes six days in a row just to get to the golf course and play.”

“And as a family we’ve started playing a lot more these last few months again. It’s fun and everyone is getting better, so I can’t wait to keep making these memories.”

All seven members of the Salhab family, who originate from Riyadh, are golfers, with Faisal and sister Sarah both having featured in two of the Kingdom’s major international tournaments: the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, and the Saudi Ladies Team International.

“I remember as a young child we’d just all go to the driving range together and learn to play,” Faisal’s brother Saud said.

“We all started young but Faisal started the youngest out of all of us. When he was two or three he was hitting the ball. We still have videos of that.”

The family’s earliest golfing memories came on foreign courses, during summer vacations in Switzerland and other European countries. At that time, golf had little presence within the Kingdom.

Over the last decade, however, things have changed rapidly. Saudi Arabia is now home to more than 10 world class golf courses and there is a marked increase in participation across the country.

Part of the Desert Swing, the Saudi International is already attracting some of the world’s top golfers, while last year’s addition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund – and its sister event the Saudi Ladies Team International – was considered a watershed moment for women’s golf in the country.

Faisal’s sister Sarah, who in the women’s event in November, attributes her growing stature as a golfer to the love the whole family share for the game.

“We enjoy playing golf together as a family,” said Sarah. “Some of our best memories are playing together out on the course. It’s such a great bonding experience, and great competition.”

There’s more to the family affair. When Sarah competed in the Saudi Ladies Team International, here caddy was her sister Najwah. On Thursday, the pair will join the rest of the family as they cheer Faisal on from the sidelines.

“It’s a joy seeing both my younger siblings doing great and doing it at the highest level,” said Saud.

“It’s inspiring, I hope they can inspire others the way they inspire me, and I’m really just overjoyed when I see them play. I believe in them.”

Faisal says he has never felt more confident in his ability than he does now, heading into his second appearance at the $3.5million tournament.

“I am very excited to be playing in the Saudi International again,” he said. “I feel like this year I’m more ready. Last year was the first time I played and the nerves were there, playing against the best players in the world. It’s exciting to go back and now see what I can do after understanding what I had to work on after last year. Hopefully I can do better this year. Hopefully I can do something.”

“I’ve just learned to trust my game and trust myself, and this year I hopefully won’t have too many things going on in my head, so if anything, I’m more excited to play this year than I was last year. I feel like I’m ready.”

The Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers starts this Thursday, Feb. 4, and runs until Sunday, Feb. 7, with all the action broadcast live on KSA Sports.

Topics: golf Saudi Arabia

