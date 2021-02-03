BURAIDAH: French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille called on Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud at his office on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and the steps being taken to strengthen those ties.
They discussed issues of mutual interest.
The French ambassador praised Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage. He also lauded the efforts made to modernize the country within the framework of Vision 2030.
Later, the governor launched the Qassim Shopping Platform to promote investments and develop the e-commerce sector in the region.
The platform, which supports the English language, has strict criteria to allow businesses to operate online to ensure customer protection and prevent fraud.
The governor said the platform is part of the region’s efforts to streamline online sales and to increase the reach of the local market to the world.
The platform has been launched with 30 stores with all options such as product and store review etc. in line with the global standards.
It aims to support and stimulate the ongoing digital transformation in the region.
French envoy lauds Saudi Arabia’s development efforts
https://arab.news/pbacw
French envoy lauds Saudi Arabia’s development efforts
BURAIDAH: French Ambassador Ludovic Pouille called on Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud at his office on Tuesday.