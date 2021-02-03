You are here

Adel Imam's 'Bodyguard' to stream exclusively on Shahid VIP

Adel Imam’s ‘Bodyguard’ to stream exclusively on Shahid VIP
Egyptian superstar Adel Imam’s critically acclaimed play “Bodyguard” is coming to the small screen through an exclusive deal on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid VIP.

Under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and MBC Group, “Bodyguard” will stream exclusively on Shahid VIP, Shahid’s subscription-based premium service.

“This is an exciting moment for us because we have been waiting for years for the perfect time for ‘Bodyguard’ to show on screens across the Arab world and wider territories. And what better place for us than on Shahid VIP,” said director Rami Imam.

One of the most iconic figures in Arab TV and cinema, Adel has starred in multiple TV and theatrical productions with “Bodyguard” being his last stage performance.

Reflecting on the 11-year run of the production, Rami added: “We truly grew as a team during that time, both professionally and personally. For instance, I had just gotten married when the play began, and over the years, I celebrated the birth of my children — the grandchildren of Adel Imam. It was a proud moment to have them attend performances later on.” 

“Bodyguard” is among the longest stage productions in the Arab world at a total of 180 minutes. Talks to bring “Bodyguard” to the small screen have been ongoing since 2010, but none of them had materialized until now.

“Bodyguard” will be available on Shahid VIP from Feb. 26.

Video of Myanmar aerobics instructor dancing through military coup goes viral

Khing Hnin Wai appears to continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex behind her. (Screenshot)
Khing Hnin Wai appears to continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex behind her. (Screenshot)
Updated 02 February 2021
AFP

Video of Myanmar aerobics instructor dancing through military coup goes viral

Khing Hnin Wai appears to continue her workout as black SUVs drive up to a security checkpoint on the road leading to Myanmar’s Assembly of the Union complex behind her. (Screenshot)
  • PE teacher from capital city Naypyidaw posted footage of her workout to Facebook
Updated 02 February 2021
AFP

YANGON: Pumping her arms to an electronic ditty, aerobics instructor Khing Hnin Wai appeared oblivious as a convoy of armored vehicles drove by — accidentally capturing Myanmar’s military coup-in-progress in a surreal video that has now gone viral.

The PE teacher in Naypyidaw, Myanmar’s capital, posted footage of her workout to Facebook on Monday morning, gyrating and waving her arms to the tune of a dance track.

Unbeknownst to her, history was in the making right behind her as armored vehicles and black SUVs swept by on the Royal Lotus Roundabout near the country’s parliament.

The military seized control of the country in the early hours of Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other top officials in her party.

Army chief Min Aung Hlaing now has “legislative, judicial and executive powers” — a move that effectively returns Myanmar to military rule, halting the country’s 10-year dalliance with democracy.

The post soon went viral with more than 630,000 views on Facebook thanks to the bizarre juxtaposition of a power grab taking place against a pulsating earworm.

READ MORE: US to restrict foreign aid to Myanmar

“How harmonic with the background music and background scenery!” Khing Hnin Wai said in her post Monday.

“Before I heard the news (of the coup) in the morning, the video I made for the aerobic dance competition has become an unforgettable memory.”

Soon the video was being scalped and spread across social media platforms — one tweet containing the video had been viewed more than 16 million times 24 hours after it was posted.

Some photoshopped her dance into other recent historic moments — such as the siege of the US Capitol last month — or added their own favorite dance tracks to the original video.

Not all the attention has been favorable.

Myanmar has a febrile and polarized social media scene and insults soon piled in from military supporters.

Khing Hnin Wai took to Facebook again on Tuesday to defend herself.

“I wasn’t dancing to mock or ridicule any organization or to be silly... I was dancing for a fitness dance competition,” she wrote.

She added that she had often used the same picturesque spot to film her workouts, posting other videos to prove it.
“As it isn’t uncommon for Naypyidaw to have an official convoy, I thought it’s normal so I continued,” she wrote.

