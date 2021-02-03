Adel Imam’s ‘Bodyguard’ to stream exclusively on Shahid VIP

Egyptian superstar Adel Imam’s critically acclaimed play “Bodyguard” is coming to the small screen through an exclusive deal on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid VIP.

Under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and MBC Group, “Bodyguard” will stream exclusively on Shahid VIP, Shahid’s subscription-based premium service.

“This is an exciting moment for us because we have been waiting for years for the perfect time for ‘Bodyguard’ to show on screens across the Arab world and wider territories. And what better place for us than on Shahid VIP,” said director Rami Imam.

One of the most iconic figures in Arab TV and cinema, Adel has starred in multiple TV and theatrical productions with “Bodyguard” being his last stage performance.

Reflecting on the 11-year run of the production, Rami added: “We truly grew as a team during that time, both professionally and personally. For instance, I had just gotten married when the play began, and over the years, I celebrated the birth of my children — the grandchildren of Adel Imam. It was a proud moment to have them attend performances later on.”

“Bodyguard” is among the longest stage productions in the Arab world at a total of 180 minutes. Talks to bring “Bodyguard” to the small screen have been ongoing since 2010, but none of them had materialized until now.

“Bodyguard” will be available on Shahid VIP from Feb. 26.