Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood is CEO of Seera Group, one of the MENA region’s largest travel and tourism groups.

Al-Dawood obtained a bachelor’s degree with honors in business administration from King Saud University. He holds two master’s degrees with honors from Georgetown University in political science and international relations, as well as business administration.

As the group’s CEO, Al-Dawood brings his decades of experience to build and design the company’s transformative plans into making it a pioneer in the travel and tourism sector, while expanding its portfolio, equipping it with tech-savvy services and ensuring satisfied customers.

Al-Dawood is also chairman of Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, as well as chairman of Al-Raedah Finance Co.

He sits on several boards, including the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), Rou’a Al-Madinah (a subsidiary of PIF) and Careem.

The CEO has more than 11 years’ experience in investment banking, and has held executive positions in leading banks, including Deutsche Bank, where he served as vice president of investment banking in charge of MENA operations.

At the end of 2020, Seera Group signed a distribution agreement with the Hilton chain, gaining access to the franchise’s portfolio of 6,300 hotels across 118 countries. Seera Group’s partners, including its subsidiary Hajj and Umrah business Mawasim, will be able to cut impressive deals with room rate and availability with Hilton.

Al-Dawood said that as a major stakeholder in the tourism and travel sector, the company wants to “redefine the hospitality experience and set new benchmarks.”

Topics: Who's Who Seera Group Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN)

King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates

King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates

King Faisal Prize in final preparations to announce names of 2021 Laureates
Updated 04 February 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The selection of the recipients of the King Faisal Prize 2021 has entered its final stages, with specialized selection committees set to meet in the coming days.

According to the General Secretariat of the King Faisal Prize, the selection committees for all five categories of the award — Islamic Studies, Arabic Language and Literature, Medicine, and Science — will meet Feb. 6, and the winner will be announced by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Feb. 10.

The topics of the 43rd session of the King Faisal Prize are “Endowment in Islam” for the Islamic Studies prize; “The New Rhetoric” for the Arabic Language and Literature prize; “Regenerative Medicine in Neurological Conditions” for the Medicine prize; and “Physics” for the Science prize.

The selection committees include scholars and scientists from all over the world who examine the nominated works to select laureates in an objective and transparent manner, in accordance with the rules and regulations developed by the secretariat.
 

Topics: King Faisal Prize

