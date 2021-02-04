Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Dawood is CEO of Seera Group, one of the MENA region’s largest travel and tourism groups.

Al-Dawood obtained a bachelor’s degree with honors in business administration from King Saud University. He holds two master’s degrees with honors from Georgetown University in political science and international relations, as well as business administration.

As the group’s CEO, Al-Dawood brings his decades of experience to build and design the company’s transformative plans into making it a pioneer in the travel and tourism sector, while expanding its portfolio, equipping it with tech-savvy services and ensuring satisfied customers.

Al-Dawood is also chairman of Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, as well as chairman of Al-Raedah Finance Co.

He sits on several boards, including the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), Rou’a Al-Madinah (a subsidiary of PIF) and Careem.

The CEO has more than 11 years’ experience in investment banking, and has held executive positions in leading banks, including Deutsche Bank, where he served as vice president of investment banking in charge of MENA operations.

At the end of 2020, Seera Group signed a distribution agreement with the Hilton chain, gaining access to the franchise’s portfolio of 6,300 hotels across 118 countries. Seera Group’s partners, including its subsidiary Hajj and Umrah business Mawasim, will be able to cut impressive deals with room rate and availability with Hilton.

Al-Dawood said that as a major stakeholder in the tourism and travel sector, the company wants to “redefine the hospitality experience and set new benchmarks.”