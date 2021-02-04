Muslim philanthropy fund for children approves projects worth $12.1 million

JEDDAH: Muslim charity projects worth $12.1 million aimed at providing humanitarian support for refugee children in Bangladesh, Jordan, and Pakistan have been given the go-ahead by funding chiefs.
The heads of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), UN children’s agency UNICEF, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and the Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair Refugee Education Fund approved the first batch of schemes funded by the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC).
The board meeting reviewed the fund’s operating procedures and discussed its future growth strategy.