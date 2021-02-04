You are here

Muslim philanthropy fund for children approves projects worth $12.1 million

KSrelief had been providing succor for Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the most needy families in Jordan. (SPA)
KSrelief had been providing succor for Syrian and Palestinian refugees and the most needy families in Jordan. (SPA)
Sudanese bring home aid packages from KDrelief at a distribution center. (SPA)
Sudanese bring home aid packages from KDrelief at a distribution center. (SPA)
Sudanese bring home aid packages from KDrelief at a distribution center. (SPA)
Sudanese bring home aid packages from KDrelief at a distribution center. (SPA)
Updated 05 February 2021
SPA

Muslim philanthropy fund for children approves projects worth $12.1 million

Muslim philanthropy fund for children approves projects worth $12.1 million
Updated 05 February 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Muslim charity projects worth $12.1 million aimed at providing humanitarian support for refugee children in Bangladesh, Jordan, and Pakistan have been given the go-ahead by funding chiefs.

The heads of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), UN children’s agency UNICEF, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and the Abdul Aziz Al-Ghurair Refugee Education Fund approved the first batch of schemes funded by the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC).

The board meeting reviewed the fund’s operating procedures and discussed its future growth strategy.

 

Topics: KSRelief Saudi Aid Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children (GMPFC).

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
Updated 05 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers
  Move is the latest boost to plans for a more sustainable, environmentally friendly future under the Kingdom's Vision 2030
Updated 05 February 2021
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched training programs to teach the design and installation of small-scale solar panel systems in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after the energy ministry said this week that panels that use solar photovoltaic technology to generate power are now available for installation on homes and business premises, and later can be connected to the Kingdom’s grid.

The move is part of the country’s drive for a greener, more sustainable future as part of its Vision 2030 development program. It represents a major step toward fully utilizing the abundant energy resources in the Kingdom an environmentally friendly way.

The development of the solar panel training program was overseen by the Saudi water and electricity regulatory authority, which has made the necessary technical arrangements to ensure the feasibility of installing such systems in a variety of locations.

Four training centers have been authorized to offer the five-day training program. The accredited institutes are in Yanbu, Dammam, Riyadh, and Juaima’h and Baish.

Topics: solar energy Vision 2030

