Muslim philanthropy fund for children approves projects worth $12.1 million

Saudi Arabia launches training courses for solar-panel installers

RIYADH: King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy has launched training programs to teach the design and installation of small-scale solar panel systems in Saudi Arabia.

It comes after the energy ministry said this week that panels that use solar photovoltaic technology to generate power are now available for installation on homes and business premises, and later can be connected to the Kingdom’s grid.

The move is part of the country’s drive for a greener, more sustainable future as part of its Vision 2030 development program. It represents a major step toward fully utilizing the abundant energy resources in the Kingdom an environmentally friendly way.

The development of the solar panel training program was overseen by the Saudi water and electricity regulatory authority, which has made the necessary technical arrangements to ensure the feasibility of installing such systems in a variety of locations.

Four training centers have been authorized to offer the five-day training program. The accredited institutes are in Yanbu, Dammam, Riyadh, and Juaima’h and Baish.