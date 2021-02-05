Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 327 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, eight in Najran and six in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 360,954 after 257 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,393 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
