Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 327 new infections on Friday. (SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 360,954
  • A total of 6,393 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 327 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 134 were recorded in Riyadh, 67 in the Eastern Province, 38 in Makkah, 11 in Madinah, 10 in Asir, eight in Najran and six in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 360,954 after 257 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,393 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
Updated 05 February 2021
Reuters
Arab News

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies

Saudi Arabia says Biden’s speech reiterates US commitment to work with allies
  • Biden spoke of the need for the US to play a more active diplomatic role to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen
Updated 05 February 2021
Reuters Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Friday President Joe Biden’s speech reiterated US commitment to work with “friends and allies” to resolve conflicts.
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir told state TV Ekhbaria the Kingdom was looking forward to working with the US administration.
“We look forward to working with our friends in the US to end conflicts and confront challenges, as we have for over seven decades," he added.
He added: “Our countries have spilled blood in the liberation of Kuwait and in combating Al-Qaeda, including in Yemen, and Daesh in Syria.
Biden said the war in Yemen “must end,” during his first foreign policy speech on Thursday since taking office.
“At the same time, we’re going to continue to support and help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and its people,” Biden said, adding that the Kingdom continues to be targeted with missile attacks.
And he spoke of the need for the US to play a more active diplomatic role to bring an end to the conflict in Yemen.

