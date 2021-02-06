You are here

Palestinian student creates robotic hand

Palestinian student creates robotic hand
The robotic hand he created has a large range of movement. (AFP)
Palestinian student creates robotic hand
Jamal Shakhtor previously presented a breathing vest at the Qatari Stars of Science reality-TV program dedicated to innovation. (AFP)
Palestinian student creates robotic hand
Another creation of Jamal Shakhtor, is a transformable disability chair. (AFP)
Palestinian student creates robotic hand

Palestinian student creates robotic hand
DUBAI: Palestinian student, Jamal Shakhtor, has been hard at work creating a robotic hand in his workshop in Bethlehem on the West Bank.

The 26-year-old student in industrial automation, is not new to creating state-of-the-art disability aids.

He previously presented a breathing vest and a transformable disability chair he made, at the Qatari Stars of Science reality-TV program dedicated to innovation

Topics: Palestine Science technology

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars
  • The black-and-white photo showed geological features including a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface
  • Tianwen-I was laun ched in July 2020 and is expected to enter Mars orbit around February 10
BEIJING: China’s Tianwen-1 probe has sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said, as the mission prepares to touch down on the Red Planet later this year.
The spacecraft, launched in July around the same time as a rival US mission, is expected to enter Mars orbit around February 10.
The black-and-white photo released late Friday by the China National Space Administration showed geological features including the Schiaparelli crater and the Valles Marineris, a vast stretch of canyons on the Martian surface.
The photo was taken about 2.2 million kilometers (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to CNSA, which said the spacecraft was now 1.1 million kilometers from the planet.
The robotic craft ignited one of its engines to “make an orbital correction” Friday and was expected to slow down before being “captured by Martian gravity” around February 10, the agency said.
The five-ton Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet’s soil.
China hopes to ultimately land the rover in May in Utopia, a massive impact basin on Mars.
After watching the United States and the Soviet Union lead the way during the Cold War, China has poured billions of dollars into its military-led space program.
It has made huge strides in the past decade, sending a human into space in 2003.
The Asian powerhouse has laid the groundwork to assemble a space station by 2022 and gain a permanent foothold in Earth orbit.
But Mars has proved a challenging target so far, with most missions sent by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and India to the planet since 1960 ending in failure.
Tianwen-1 is not China’s first attempt to reach Mars.
A previous mission with Russia in 2011 ended prematurely as the launch failed.
China has already sent two rovers to the Moon. With the second, China became the first country to make a successful soft landing on the far side.
All systems on the Tianwen-1 probe are in “good condition,” CNSA said Friday.

Topics: Mars Tianwen

