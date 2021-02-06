You are here

  Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 386 new infections on Saturday. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 361,237
  • A total of 6,397 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 386 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 154 were recorded in Riyadh, 110 in the Eastern Province, 54 in Makkah, 19 in Madinah, 12 in Najran, six in Asir and two in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 361,237 after 283 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,397 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river

Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river

Saudi student saves man from drowning in UK river
  • Turki Al-Shammari, a student at the University of Central Lancashire, saved Dean Lowe from the River Ripple in Preston, England, after he had entered the water to try to rescue his family’s dog
  • Saudi ambassador in the UK praised Saudi student for his courage
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Saudi man has been described as a “hero” and an “inspiration” after rescuing another man from drowning in a river in the UK.

Turki Al-Shammari, a student at the University of Central Lancashire, saved Dean Lowe from the River Ripple in Preston, England, after he had entered the water to try to rescue his family’s dog. Al-Shammari had been out feeding birds in a park when he heard the commotion. 

“I went to the strong waters of the river, took the hand of the man and called him to join me. He pushed against a wall near the river and we went together out of the river, after which the police and ambulance arrived. The man cried and hugged me, and thanked me for saving his life,” said Al-Shammari.

“The police took the initiative to contact me after I left the site to return to my home. I was surprised afterwards that there was a lot of communication (as a result of) what I had done, including from the Saudi Embassy in the UK. And the man who I rescued called me and asked to meet me and thank me.”

Lowe’s partner Jessica Williams took to Facebook to share photos of the family thanking Al-Shammari, and to express her gratitude.

“Turki … is a hero and a beautiful man. He saved Dean Lowe’s life, he saved Ella’s father, my partner,” Williams said.

“We couldn’t thank him enough, he brought us gifts, what a humble man, we want to give him the world and he wouldn’t (accept) Dean’s gifts except for a balloon and a card, he said he (was just) a human doing (a) humane thing!” she added.

“What an inspiration, I thank you so much Turki, you’re an amazing person and we have a friend for life.”

The Saudi Embassy in the UK tweeted: “HRH the Ambassador was delighted to be able to speak with Turki Al-Shammari, a young Saudi student who bravely jumped into a river to save the life of a man in Preston. We wish Mr Dean Lowe a speedy recuperation and the safe recovery of his dog.”

