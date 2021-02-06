Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 386 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 154 were recorded in Riyadh, 110 in the Eastern Province, 54 in Makkah, 19 in Madinah, 12 in Najran, six in Asir and two in Jazan.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 361,237 after 283 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,397 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
