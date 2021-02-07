You are here

Work in progress to resume Jeddah's rail operations before Hajj

The transport minister said a settlement had been reached with the contracting company which will bear the cost of the repairs. (SPA)
The transport minister said a settlement had been reached with the contracting company which will bear the cost of the repairs. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj
  • Train services are expected to resume before the upcoming Ramadan period
Updated 19 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Repairs to Jeddah’s Suleimaniyah Haramain railway station are well underway after a large fire rendered it inoperable in 2019.
Saudi Transport  Minister Saleh Al-Jasser said in an interview with Al-Ekhbairya TV that a settlement had been reached with the contracting company which will bear the cost of the repairs, and will work on completing them before the 2021 Hajj season.
During the talk, the minister said that 34 percent of the repair work has been completed, and that the workflow was being expedited.
“I express my highest thanks to our leadership for its generous approval to repair the Haramain express train station, for the contractor to bear all costs and … to finish repairs before the next Hajj season,” Al-Jasser tweeted.
He continued: “I was also pleased to see the progress of the implementation of the work. We will continue to follow up to ensure the highest safety standards.
“There’s great synergy between the team working on repairs and the contractor. Undoubtedly, work is a lot more challenging due to the pandemic, but the diligent work and strategic planning, as well as the cooperation between the project managers, the consultant and contractor resulted in excellent workflow,” Al-Jasser added.
Train services are expected to resume before the upcoming Ramadan period, unlike the soft launch of the line in 2019. The trains will be able to perform up to 54 trips per day on the double-track route, taking in 834 passengers per journey, said the minister.
On Sept. 29, 2019, a large fire engulfed the station, injuring 11 people.
Twenty-six firefighting teams took 12 hours to put out the flames, that caused massive damage to the new multibillion dollar high-speed rail project. The train services were immediately suspended.
The Haramain high-speed train was the first of its kind in the region, spanning over 450km connecting five stations across Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Madinah.

Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time

Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time

Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time
Updated 15 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Due to the concerning rise in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in recent days, a number of public and private establishments require visitors to show their health status via the Tawakkalna app.
Due to high demand, the app saw a surge in user operations (over 250 million in 24 hours), leading to the app crashing. It is now back up and operational.
The app’s administrators released a statement saying that the diagnosis of the technical defect that was limiting use had been resolved, after careful follow-up and analysis.
Absher and Tawakkalna users were sent text messages with their names, identification numbers and health statuses that would allow them to enter establishments.

FASTFACT

Total cases: 369,961

Recoveries: 361,237

Deaths: 6,397

The statement added that work continues to restore all app services shortly, including COVID-19 test reservation services.
Almost 10 million users registered with Tawakkalna since May 2020. That number rose by 22.5 percent to 12.5 million users within a short period of time, which led to the crash in app’s function.
Meanwhile, authorities are keeping vigilant, and field inspections are being carried out throughout the Kingdom’s regions to ensure that public and private establishments are adhering to safety and health protocols in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Over 27,000 inspections have been made, resulting in 6,200 violations between Feb. 3-5, with 1,054 establishments closed.
Saudi Arabia recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, meaning 369,961 people in the Kingdom had now contracted the disease. The number of critical cases rose by 16 in the past 24 hours, raising the number to 401, as active case reached 2,327.
In addition, 283 new recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 361,237, while four new deaths occurred, raising the death toll to 6,397.

