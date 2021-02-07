You are here

  • Home
  • Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators

Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators

The ministry said there was a need to “join hands” and for people to report any violations by calling 940. (SPA)
The ministry said there was a need to “join hands” and for people to report any violations by calling 940. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mc3sf

Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators

Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators
Updated 17 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: People are being urged to report COVID-19 violators, as authorities continue their crackdown on businesses for noncompliance with health and safety measures.
Municipal field teams are stepping up their inspection rounds on commercial establishments to ensure their adherence to guidelines and precautionary measures, with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing insisting that breaches would not be tolerated.
Violations have included a low level of public cleanliness, a lack of disinfectant, sterilizers, gloves and masks, as well as the flouting of preventive measures.
The ministry said there was a need to “join hands” and for people to report any violations by calling 940.
Tabuk municipality carried out more than 2,000 field inspections recently to ensure businesses’ commitment to anti-coronavirus measures. The visits led to the closure of 45 establishments that had violated the precautionary measures, while warnings were issued to 140 others.
The municipality of Al-Baha closed 19 commercial establishments due to their violation of precautionary and preventive measures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus Saudi COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time
Saudi Arabia
Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj

Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj
  • Train services are expected to resume before the upcoming Ramadan period
Updated 27 min 16 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: Repairs to Jeddah’s Suleimaniyah Haramain railway station are well underway after a large fire rendered it inoperable in 2019.
Saudi Transport  Minister Saleh Al-Jasser said in an interview with Al-Ekhbairya TV that a settlement had been reached with the contracting company which will bear the cost of the repairs, and will work on completing them before the 2021 Hajj season.
During the talk, the minister said that 34 percent of the repair work has been completed, and that the workflow was being expedited.
“I express my highest thanks to our leadership for its generous approval to repair the Haramain express train station, for the contractor to bear all costs and … to finish repairs before the next Hajj season,” Al-Jasser tweeted.
He continued: “I was also pleased to see the progress of the implementation of the work. We will continue to follow up to ensure the highest safety standards.
“There’s great synergy between the team working on repairs and the contractor. Undoubtedly, work is a lot more challenging due to the pandemic, but the diligent work and strategic planning, as well as the cooperation between the project managers, the consultant and contractor resulted in excellent workflow,” Al-Jasser added.
Train services are expected to resume before the upcoming Ramadan period, unlike the soft launch of the line in 2019. The trains will be able to perform up to 54 trips per day on the double-track route, taking in 834 passengers per journey, said the minister.
On Sept. 29, 2019, a large fire engulfed the station, injuring 11 people.
Twenty-six firefighting teams took 12 hours to put out the flames, that caused massive damage to the new multibillion dollar high-speed rail project. The train services were immediately suspended.
The Haramain high-speed train was the first of its kind in the region, spanning over 450km connecting five stations across Makkah, Jeddah, King Abdul Aziz International Airport, King Abdullah Economic City and Madinah.

Topics: Jeddah Haramain Railway

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain railway increases speed to 300kph
Haramain railway resumes Madinah-Makkah journeys
Saudi Arabia
Haramain railway resumes Madinah-Makkah journeys

Latest updates

Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators
Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators
Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj
Work in progress to resume Jeddah’s rail operations before Hajj
Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time
Saudi app Tawakkalna witnesses increase in registration by 22.5% in 3 days time
UAE says it’s committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
UAE says it’s committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions
Madinah governor tours King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City
Madinah governor tours King Salman Abdul Aziz Medical City

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.