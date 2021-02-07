Public in Saudi Arabia urged to report COVID-19 violators

RIYADH: People are being urged to report COVID-19 violators, as authorities continue their crackdown on businesses for noncompliance with health and safety measures.
Municipal field teams are stepping up their inspection rounds on commercial establishments to ensure their adherence to guidelines and precautionary measures, with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing insisting that breaches would not be tolerated.
Violations have included a low level of public cleanliness, a lack of disinfectant, sterilizers, gloves and masks, as well as the flouting of preventive measures.
The ministry said there was a need to “join hands” and for people to report any violations by calling 940.
Tabuk municipality carried out more than 2,000 field inspections recently to ensure businesses’ commitment to anti-coronavirus measures. The visits led to the closure of 45 establishments that had violated the precautionary measures, while warnings were issued to 140 others.
The municipality of Al-Baha closed 19 commercial establishments due to their violation of precautionary and preventive measures.
