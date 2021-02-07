International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup

You are here

The world's richest horse race, with $20 million prize money, is taking place in Riyadh in February. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

  • Fourteen international jockeys will take part in the curtain-raiser to the two-day event this month
RIYADH: Last year’s International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) at the Saudi Cup was historic for several reasons.

It was the first competitive race on the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh and was the first time that female jockeys took part in and won races on Saudi Arabian soil.

The line-up for this year’s IJC on Friday, Feb. 19, is almost complete, with 10 of the 14 riders already confirmed. Among them will be Sibylle Vogt of Switzerland, the female jockey who stole the show in 2020, as well as several newcomers.

The complete list will be made up of seven international female riders, two local male jockeys and five international men. The prize money in each of the four races will be $400,000 and there is a $100,000 prize pot for the Challenge, with $30,000 going to the winner.

Irish Flat Jockeys’ Championship runner-up Shane Foley is one of three jockeys recently added to list, and he is looking forward to the challenge.

“I really enjoy riding abroad and think it’s massively important,” said Foley. “The racing in Saudi Arabia is a big and growing operation as far as owners are concerned, and all it takes is to kick on with one there and you could bring an owner back to Ireland for your stable.”

Foley, who rode 92 winners in Ireland last year, will be joined by international Group 1-winning jockey William Buick and Sweden’s top female jockey, Malin Holmberg, while Pierre-Charles Boudot and Jessica Marcialis have also been confirmed.

“I rode in the Japanese Jockeys Challenge in 2018 which was a good experience and I’ve ridden against some of these jockeys, like Pierre-Charles Boudot and Jessica Marcialis in the Arc and Breeders’ Cup weekends,” the 32-year-old Foley added. “It’s nice to be associated with these high-quality names and events and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Foley is hoping to stay in Saudi for the $30.5 million card on the Saturday too.

“We have Barbados going for owner Mr Zhang in the Long Distance Turf Handicap on Saturday and if he can reproduce his St Leger run then he will be bang there. I’m just hoping the ground is not really firm. He’ll handle nice quick ground — if it gets too firm that will be the only negative, but I’ve heard the ground last year was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, retained Godolphin rider Buick will be familiar with the track at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, having ridden at the turf trials in January 2020, and this year he will be taking part in the Jockeys Challenge.

“My first time riding in Saudi was around 12 years ago, I’ve been in and out since then,” Buick said. “Last year I came over for the turf trials which went very well indeed. The Saudi Cup race-day itself was a massive success. There were winners from all over the world and the races were really competitive. For the organisers of a big meeting, that’s your dream, competitive racing and a level playing field.”

“I’m really looking forward to the International Jockeys Challenge. I love these competitions. I think I’ve won the Mauritius one once, I’ve taken part in Hong Kong a few times and there was also one the Japan Racing Association used to do on Japan Cup weekend. This will be my first time riding in the Saudi IJC and I really like the look of the format. Four races, everyone riding in each race and the points system. It’s simple but it works.”

With engagements on the Saturday too, Buick is expecting a busy couple of days at the Riyadh track.

Holmberg’s stock is on the rise, having won both of Norway’s 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas last year. That marked a huge moment in her career and helped the Swede gain an opportunity to ride in Dubai this winter.

“During the winter of 2019/20 I thought to myself this year I’ll either make it or quit after the season,” said Holmberg. “So I changed my diet a lot and started to work on my fitness more than ever before. And, of course, without the support of the trainers and owners I wouldn’t have been able to get opportunities in the Classic races this year.

“I’m enjoying life in the UAE and to be riding here is great for learning and developing my own riding,” she added. “It’s a good learning experience as I’m surrounded with top jockeys from around the world. I’m really happy to get the chance to ride in Saudi Arabia, it’s been a dream of mine that I never thought would come true.”

The 10 confirmed riders are:

Sibylle Vogt, 25 (SUI)

Jorge Ricardo, 59 (BRA)

Jessica Marcialis, 30 (ITA)

Maria Lujan Asconiga, 27 (ARG)

Nieves Garcia, 43 (SPA)

Pierre-Charles Boudot, 28 (FRA)

Nanako Fujita, 23 (JPN)

Malin Holmberg, 30 (SWE)

Shane Foley, 32 (IRE)

William Buick, 32 (UK)

Topics: Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
  • Lebanese businessman’s company, CBX, is the sole promoter of the Diriyah E-Prix
  • The idea was to make the Formula 1 an experience that was affordable to many people who otherwise would miss out on all the action
DUBAI: When the Diriyah E-Prix double-header takes place on Feb. 26 and 27, one person in particular will sit back and take extra pride in the spectacle unfolding in front of him.

Carlo Boutagy is the CEO of CBX, the sole regional promoter for Formula E in the Middle East. Whether it is setting up the stands, selling the trackside advertising or selling early bird and hospitality tickets, CBX, by working on the marketing plan with the Saudi Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), makes it all happen.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic means there will be no fans at 2021 Diriyah E-Prix. Still, it is no less work for Boutagy.

“We’re basically an extension of Formula E, representing the organization in the region,” he said. “Any client that wants to get a sponsorship deal globally with Formula E, if their headquarters are in this region, the GCC and MENA region, they send them to us.” 

It is a massive undertaking for Boutagy, who is of Lebanese and Bahraini origin, but 12 years working in Formula 1 has proved the perfect education.

“It was the best university for me,” he said. “You learn every day and everywhere of course, but F1 being the pinnacle of motorsport teaches you in a different way. I was in Formula 1 for a total of 12 years. I grew up in the paddock, I was there since I was eight years old, I know the ins and outs.”

For that eye-opening childhood around Formula 1, Boutagy has his father to thank.

“My father was going to the paddock all the time, he was friends with people there so I was lucky enough to grow up in it.”

Boutagy was born in Canada and brought up partially there, and in Monaco and Saudi Arabia, where his family has been living for the past 45 years.

By the time he was 18, he had fallen in love with the business of motorsports.

“I never dreamt to be driver, I think I knew that by the age of 15,” he said. “I like the business behind it, I saw the money behind it. Over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are sponsoring F1 teams. I was very lucky to be involved in it at such an early age, and I learnt a lot. It prepped me very well for the position I’m in today.”

It was while studying economics at Concordia University in Montreal that Boutagy came up with a way to bring motorsport fans closer to Formula 1 action. Enter F1 FanZone.

From 2008 and for a decade, Boutagy and CBX were operating in places such as Mexico City, Melbourne, London, Monaco, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“In Abu Dhabi, I used to do F1 FanZone with Yas Salam on the corniche. We started there from the first year, in 2009, which was really cool,” he said. “For the first decade that it existed it was Bernie’s idea to bring it to life and he wanted me to run it. It was really taking the event to the fans.”

The idea was to make the Formula 1 an experience that was affordable to many people who otherwise would miss out on all the action. F1 FanZone was a huge success with fans.

Boutagy says that his move to Formula E was risky but the competition had existed for four years already, and having understood the synergy with Saudi’s Vision 2030 he saw a perfect fit with the sustainability aspect of electric-car racing.

He is proud of all the other advances that have taken place over the past few years in the Kingdom, a place that he considers home.

“I lived in Saudi, I grew up in Khobar in the Eastern Province,” Boutagy said. “I know how the country was before, my family lived there for 45 years. My father was one of those guys who went there and started working and just never left.”

He recalls that when initial negotiations for Formula E started, women could not drive in Saudi Arabia, and banks and other outlets would have separate queues for men, women and families. But change was coming.

“They said they wanted this event to be a stepping stone toward opening up Saudi,” Boutagy said. “I’d tell my parents and they would wonder if it was really going to happen this time. We would always hear it and it would never actually happen. I’m getting goosebumps because I remember that first event we did in 2018 with David Guetta. For a lot of people it was more than the race, more than Formula E, more than the sustainability message. For the locals it was about the country opening up.

Boutagy says that while motorsports logistics in Europe and the Americas are written in stone, a lot of thinking outside the box takes place in the Middle East and Asia. He also believes that the motorsport events in the region have been educational for the public.

“In 2004 F1 came to Bahrain, in 2009 to Abu Dhabi and now we’re seeing them coming in 2021 to Saudi Arabia, plus the Formula E race,” he said. “It’s my wish to have another Formula E race in the region as well.”

“That way, we would have five more than North America and Latin America put together. It educates the people. Even corporately, when I walk into a meeting today talking about Formula E, they know it. Before they thought it was F1, they didn’t know the difference, I had to explain it to them. Now they know what it is, they’ve seen it, they’ve attended it. Usually you see all the big governmental authorities sponsoring, which we still have because it helps of course, but we’re seeing a lot of the private companies coming in as well.”

Next for CBX is a tie-up with Extreme E, for a new rally championship in AlULA. 

Working in the desert terrains of Saudi Arabia may be getting to be a habit for Boutagy, but he has one secret — he was initially skeptical about Formula E taking place, or succeeding, in Diriyah, a UNESCO-protected heritage site.

“When I’m wrong, I like to admit it,” he said. “At first we didn’t want to go there. We wanted to go King Abdullah Financial District KAFT. We thought they wanted to showcase the new part of Saudi. But the direction came from his Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman to do it in Diriyah. When we went we were all shocked, is this actually going to happen in a heritage site? UNESCO telling us you can do this, you can’t touch this wall, you can’t touch that.”

“But when we started building it we realized that’s where we want to be. It’s 400 years old, once we learnt the heritage, the history. It’s where the future meets the past.”

Topics: Formula E sport Saudi Arabia motorsport

