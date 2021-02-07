International Jockeys Challenge the perfect appetizer for Saudi Cup

RIYADH: Last year’s International Jockeys Challenge (IJC) at the Saudi Cup was historic for several reasons.
It was the first competitive race on the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh and was the first time that female jockeys took part in and won races on Saudi Arabian soil.
The line-up for this year’s IJC on Friday, Feb. 19, is almost complete, with 10 of the 14 riders already confirmed. Among them will be Sibylle Vogt of Switzerland, the female jockey who stole the show in 2020, as well as several newcomers.
The complete list will be made up of seven international female riders, two local male jockeys and five international men. The prize money in each of the four races will be $400,000 and there is a $100,000 prize pot for the Challenge, with $30,000 going to the winner.
Irish Flat Jockeys’ Championship runner-up Shane Foley is one of three jockeys recently added to list, and he is looking forward to the challenge.
“I really enjoy riding abroad and think it’s massively important,” said Foley. “The racing in Saudi Arabia is a big and growing operation as far as owners are concerned, and all it takes is to kick on with one there and you could bring an owner back to Ireland for your stable.”
Foley, who rode 92 winners in Ireland last year, will be joined by international Group 1-winning jockey William Buick and Sweden’s top female jockey, Malin Holmberg, while Pierre-Charles Boudot and Jessica Marcialis have also been confirmed.
“I rode in the Japanese Jockeys Challenge in 2018 which was a good experience and I’ve ridden against some of these jockeys, like Pierre-Charles Boudot and Jessica Marcialis in the Arc and Breeders’ Cup weekends,” the 32-year-old Foley added. “It’s nice to be associated with these high-quality names and events and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Foley is hoping to stay in Saudi for the $30.5 million card on the Saturday too.
“We have Barbados going for owner Mr Zhang in the Long Distance Turf Handicap on Saturday and if he can reproduce his St Leger run then he will be bang there. I’m just hoping the ground is not really firm. He’ll handle nice quick ground — if it gets too firm that will be the only negative, but I’ve heard the ground last year was beautiful.”
Meanwhile, retained Godolphin rider Buick will be familiar with the track at King Abdulaziz Racecourse, having ridden at the turf trials in January 2020, and this year he will be taking part in the Jockeys Challenge.
“My first time riding in Saudi was around 12 years ago, I’ve been in and out since then,” Buick said. “Last year I came over for the turf trials which went very well indeed. The Saudi Cup race-day itself was a massive success. There were winners from all over the world and the races were really competitive. For the organisers of a big meeting, that’s your dream, competitive racing and a level playing field.”
“I’m really looking forward to the International Jockeys Challenge. I love these competitions. I think I’ve won the Mauritius one once, I’ve taken part in Hong Kong a few times and there was also one the Japan Racing Association used to do on Japan Cup weekend. This will be my first time riding in the Saudi IJC and I really like the look of the format. Four races, everyone riding in each race and the points system. It’s simple but it works.”
With engagements on the Saturday too, Buick is expecting a busy couple of days at the Riyadh track.
Holmberg’s stock is on the rise, having won both of Norway’s 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas last year. That marked a huge moment in her career and helped the Swede gain an opportunity to ride in Dubai this winter.
“During the winter of 2019/20 I thought to myself this year I’ll either make it or quit after the season,” said Holmberg. “So I changed my diet a lot and started to work on my fitness more than ever before. And, of course, without the support of the trainers and owners I wouldn’t have been able to get opportunities in the Classic races this year.
“I’m enjoying life in the UAE and to be riding here is great for learning and developing my own riding,” she added. “It’s a good learning experience as I’m surrounded with top jockeys from around the world. I’m really happy to get the chance to ride in Saudi Arabia, it’s been a dream of mine that I never thought would come true.”
The 10 confirmed riders are:
Sibylle Vogt, 25 (SUI)
Jorge Ricardo, 59 (BRA)
Jessica Marcialis, 30 (ITA)
Maria Lujan Asconiga, 27 (ARG)
Nieves Garcia, 43 (SPA)
Pierre-Charles Boudot, 28 (FRA)
Nanako Fujita, 23 (JPN)
Malin Holmberg, 30 (SWE)
Shane Foley, 32 (IRE)
William Buick, 32 (UK)