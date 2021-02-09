You are here

  • Home
  • Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
1 / 3
Hisham Abdullah Al-Harbi, mechanical technician at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, said: ‘I feel fortunate to be involved with a new sport in Saudi Arabia like golf.’ (Supplied)
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
2 / 3
(Supplied)
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
3 / 3
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9bny4

Updated 09 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
  • More experienced players can also benefit from the program
Updated 09 February 2021
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: As the popularity of golf continues to grow in the Kingdom, new educational and interactive programs are being introduced to raise the profile of the sport even higher among young people and adults, and help them to improve their skills.

The initiative was announced at the conclusion of the European Tour’s third Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, which was held between Feb. 3 and 7 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Under the umbrella of the Social Agenda, which is part of the new National Sustainability Strategy alongside the Green Agenda and the Economic Agenda, the golf program will offer complimentary memberships and lessons, along with internships and other ways to play regularly and develop skills.

The complimentary memberships will include a digital Introduction to Golf education pack that includes monthly seminars outlining the key aspects of the sport for beginners, led by a certified Golf Saudi coach. The program concludes with an on-course induction session for all participants and a chance to play a full round of 18 holes.

More experienced players can also benefit from the program. One of the first to do so is Abdulrahman Al-Mansour, who has played for the Saudi national golf team, teaches the sport and is now participating in an internship program with Golf Saudi.

“From the first moment I picked up a club, I always wanted to be a part of the golf community in some capacity, so I am incredibly grateful to Golf Saudi for providing me with this opportunity,” he said. “Working as a golf coach in my current role
is something I adore doing as it gives me the chance to introduce the game I love to Saudis every day.”

In addition, a nationwide program called Let it Fly is in development and received a test run during the Saudi International tournament. It will offer families and friends a chance to learn the sport through some innovative events.

Majed Al-Sorour, the CEO of Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, said: “With the rollout of the Social Agenda we have created an educational framework, including the Golf Saudi internship program, to accommodate the formulation of a skilled domestic workforce, creating the pathway for members of the Saudi community to embark on a range of careers in and around golf, with the aim of creating an abundance of new job opportunities.”

Until recently Golf was not the most accessible of sports in Saudi Arabia but as its profile has gradually risen, more people have been tempted to pick up a club and have a go. Some who have yet to do so said the new initiative offers the perfect incentive.

“It’s absolutely delightful that the Kingdom is taking an interest and investing in all kind of sports,” Wajd Abdullah, a 27-year-old full-time mom in Jeddah, told Arab News. She added that she looks forward to trying the sport with her family.

“I feel like I didn’t have that chance when I was growing up to think about the possibilities and maybe make a career out of sports — but I’m glad my daughter has that chance,” she said.

“It’s such a fun activity for parents to take their kids and show them a different kind of sport. I think it’ll teach them patience and strategizing in the long run.”

Alongside its Let it Fly program, Golf Saudi has also developed a smartphone game that will offer prizes such as an iPhone 12 Pro Max, Montblanc headphones and a Sony Alpha 6600 camera.

Topics: Golf Saudi Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Related

Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Sport
Golf Saudi CEO sees bright future for the sport with The Line
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe
Sport
Golf Saudi strikes partnership with the Club Managers Association of Europe

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Updated 09 February 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices

Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Updated 09 February 2021
Lojien Ben Gassem

RIYADH: Nothing feels better than knowing you look good and receiving praise from others on your sense of style.
We are always making fashion choices; after all, we have to get dressed every day. Style is a very personal matter and is always changing based on our mood, surroundings, and what is happening in our lives. Taking advice from a personal shopper like Hussain Komait can make our fashion dilemmas that much easier to solve.
Komait, founder of Komait Shopping and Retail, came up with his idea to become a personal shopper while studying and working in the fashion industry in France. He worked as a sales consultant with some of the biggest brands in fashion and met with clients from all over the world who were seeking professional fashion advice.
“I really enjoyed working at Louis Vuitton and before that training at Dior and Yves Saint Laurent,” Komait said. “But at some point, you feel like you are only reflecting a specific brand’s vision when you work there, not your own. So, I realized that if I want to share my very own vision with fashion lovers, I’d have to work solo.”
Komait was inspired by the movie “The Devil Wears Prada” to create his own account: Khaleeji Wears Prada.
“The name was reflective of what I loved in fashion at that age. I absolutely loved the movie! It is, after all, one of the main reasons why I was inspired to come to Paris and study fashion in the first place,” he said.
“As for the Khaleeji part — I am extremely proud of Gulf Arab heritage and culture, and I have been trying to reflect that in everything I do. So, I wanted to add an element that not only other ‘khaleeji’ fashion lovers could relate to but also act as a window for anyone who wanted to understand what the region’s fashion culture looks like.”
Komait later changed his company’s name to his family name and realized that people seemed to interact more with it than with the original version. “It feels better now and more personal to me,” he said.
Komait traded his career in economics for one in the fashion industry.
He enjoys beauty, elegance and passionate craftsmanship, and his clients appreciate unique and high-end fashion. In his own words, they are people “who want fashion tips and who wish to obtain new or limited-edition hard-to-get pieces that also match their own personal style.”
“I believe that the elegance of your mind reflects on your appearance,” he said.
What makes Komait’s company special is his extensive background in fashion and the company’s location, which is based in the fashion capital of the world, Paris. “I have been around since 2014, providing clients with rare and hard-to-find goods at the best prices, thanks to my relationships with colleagues and friends in the industry. Additionally, we provide unique fashion goods of non-European origin, such as Turkish, American, and Australian. Moreover, our team speaks Arabic, English and French fluently.”
Komait mentioned how the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has been a challenge for him and has affected his business.
“My work did experience a hiccup, as French boutiques were closed for quite a long time due to the quarantine regulations. However, I did manage to find my way around that issue, and through my good relationships with contacts and key players in the industry, I obtained most of the pieces I was looking for with ease.”
Komait is aiming to expand within the upcoming years. “I’d like to include new aspiring designers from all over the world. I want to build a diversified fashion and styling platform for all those who love unique fashion and enjoy exploring new fashion cultures from around the globe.”
He said that his goal is to expand the scope of his services, build a creative atelier and start visualizing his own designs on big runways worldwide.

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Startup of the Week: Saudi startup adds bags of choice to popular fashion items
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Saudi startup adds bags of choice to popular fashion items
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Beach Bisht: New use of a traditional garment

Latest updates

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Asian stocks higher after Wall Street rises to new record
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Startup of the Week: Komait: Helping fashion lovers make the best choices
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Admissions to distance learning programs begin in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia
Golf Saudi launches drive to boost the sport in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.