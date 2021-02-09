Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases

You are here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.33 million. (File/SPA)
  • The Kingdom said 249 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 168
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,410.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 370,987 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,515 remain active and 427 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 168, followed by the Eastern Province with 66, Makkah with 38, Al-Baha recorded 23, and Madinah confirmed 14 cases.
The ministry also announced that 249 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 362,062.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.33 million.

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet praised on Tuesday the legal reforms announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 
The plans announced a day earlier included a set of draft laws designed to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the Kingdom’s judicial system. 
The cabinet stressed during Tuesday’s session that the “leadership is keen to guarantee the rights of citizens and residents in the Kingdom and take care of their interests, through creating and reforming systems that preserve rights and consolidate justice.”
It said such reforms “reflects the level of progress and reform in legislation, and maintains the pace of the comprehensive developments taking place in the Kingdom across all fields.”
The cabinet also promised to sign agreements that would see the establishment of main regional offices for international companies in the Saudi capital Riyadh. It said this reflects the importance and confidence that the Saudi market enjoys on a regional level.  
The council of ministers, chaired by King Salman, also discussed regional and international developments, saying it welcomed the commitment of the United States to cooperate with Saudi Arabia to protect its sovereignty, adding that the Kingdom continues to support all diplomatic efforts to resolve the Yemeni crisis. 
It also renewed calls for the international community to take on its responsibility regarding the hostile practices of the Iranian regime that threaten regional and global peace.

