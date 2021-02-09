Saudi Arabia confirms 4 COVID-19 deaths, 353 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,410.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 353 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 370,987 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 2,515 remain active and 427 in critical condition.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (353) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (249) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (362,062) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/fNrOauzPwr — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) February 9, 2021

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 168, followed by the Eastern Province with 66, Makkah with 38, Al-Baha recorded 23, and Madinah confirmed 14 cases.

The ministry also announced that 249 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 362,062.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.33 million.