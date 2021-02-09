You are here

Saudi, Spanish foreign ministers discuss joint cooperation

Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya meets with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@Khalid_AlFalih)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in his office at the ministry in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@AranchaGlezLaya)
Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya meets with Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@AhmedAlkhateeb)
Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya meets with Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Twitter/@Khalid_AlFalih)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in his office at the ministry in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, in his office at the ministry in Riyadh on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (SPA)
  They discussed bilateral relations and reviewed regional developments
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation, in addition to reviewing developments in the region and issues of mutual concern.

Gonzalez said following the meeting that both sides had “agreed to promote economic and commercial relations as well as to cooperate in matters related to the region, as well as in the Sahel.”
Prince Faisal also held a lunch in honor of the visiting minister and her accompanying delegation in the Al-Turaif district in Diriyah, with the attendance of Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.
During her visit, she also toured the Riyadh Metro project and the Al-Turaif district and held meetings with the tourism minister and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan Arancha Gonzalez Laya Spain Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Saudi, Spanish foreign ministers discuss joint cooperation
Saudi, Spanish foreign ministers discuss joint cooperation

