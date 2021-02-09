Saudi, Spanish foreign ministers discuss joint cooperation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation, in addition to reviewing developments in the region and issues of mutual concern.

En su viaje a #ArabiaSaudí @AranchaGlezLaya ha visitado las obras del Metro de #Riad y el distrito de At-Turaif en Diriyah, se ha reunido con empresarios y ha mantenido contactos bilaterales con su homólogo @FaisalbinFarhan y los ministros de Turismo, Inversiones y Comercio. pic.twitter.com/0p3e0CEw3R — Exteriores (@MAECgob) February 9, 2021

Gonzalez said following the meeting that both sides had “agreed to promote economic and commercial relations as well as to cooperate in matters related to the region, as well as in the Sahel.”

Prince Faisal also held a lunch in honor of the visiting minister and her accompanying delegation in the Al-Turaif district in Diriyah, with the attendance of Saudi Minister of Tourism, Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

During her visit, she also toured the Riyadh Metro project and the Al-Turaif district and held meetings with the tourism minister and Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.