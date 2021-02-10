Madinah governor oversees the signing deals to boost public and private sector cooperation

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday oversaw the signing ceremony of two memorandum of cooperation between the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University and Nama Al-Munawwarrah Co.

The deal aims to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors to create opportunities for new entrants to the business world and encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with new business ideas.

The agreement was signed by Murad Al-Arawi, chairman of the board of directors of the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Nabil Al-Rajeh, president of the Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University, and Saleh Akhtar, CEO of Nama Al-Munawwarah.

Al-Arawi said the deal with the university aims to increase cooperation in the fields of scientific and economic research. He said it will help improve professional and institutional work and community service.

The second agreement with Nama Al-Munawwarah, he said, aims to generate sustainable projects and jobs to ensure economic development.

Al-Arawi said the agreement will help micro and small enterprises in Yanbu to gain market access and increase production through the “Bab Al-Munawwarh” platform.