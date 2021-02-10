Madinah governor oversees the signing deals to boost public and private sector cooperation

You are here

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman oversees the signing ceremony of deals aimed to boost public-private partnership on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

  • The deal aims to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors to create opportunities for new entrants to the business world
Updated 35 sec ago
SPA

Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman on Tuesday oversaw the signing ceremony of two memorandum of cooperation between the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University and Nama Al-Munawwarrah Co.

The deal aims to boost cooperation between the public and private sectors to create opportunities for new entrants to the business world and encourage young entrepreneurs to come up with new business ideas.

The agreement was signed by Murad Al-Arawi, chairman of the board of directors of the Yanbu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Nabil Al-Rajeh, president of the Prince Muqrin bin Abdul Aziz University, and Saleh Akhtar, CEO of Nama Al-Munawwarah.

Al-Arawi said the deal with the university aims to increase cooperation in the fields of scientific and economic research. He said it will help improve professional and institutional work and community service.

The second agreement with Nama Al-Munawwarah, he said, aims to generate sustainable projects and jobs to ensure economic development. 

Al-Arawi said the agreement will help micro and small enterprises in Yanbu to gain market access and increase production through the “Bab Al-Munawwarh” platform.

Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

  • The Kingdom suspended entry from 20 countries from Feb. 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Exceptions to the ban include diplomats, and medical staff and their families
Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Expat workers trying to return to Saudi Arabia through regional hubs, including Dubai, may be forced to turn around and head home.

This follows a statement by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi advising its nationals stranded in the UAE en route to the Kingdom and Kuwait to return to India.

Many expats have been trapped in the UAE for weeks due to flight suspensions, and are desperately looking for other options to reach Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom suspended entry from 20 countries from Feb. 3 to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Exceptions to the ban include diplomats, and medical staff and their families.

Countries on the Kingdom’s banned list are the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and Japan.

The ban also applies to travelers who transit through any of the 20 countries in the 14 days before a planned visit to the Kingdom. 

Expats returning to Saudi Arabia were mostly using Dubai to transit from countries with no direct flights to the Kingdom — an option that is no longer available.

Two expats, Abdul Majeed Salim and Krisn Mohan from the eastern Indian state of Bihar, told Arab News they have been in transit in Dubai for 18 days.

Both work with International Channel Center Electronics Service Co. Ltd. in Alkhobar and went home on vacation about six months ago.

Now they are looking at other flight options to reach Saudi Arabia.

“We had almost completed our 14-day mandatory quarantine and were about to return to the Kingdom when the flight suspensions were announced. We are stuck in Dubai due to the ban,” they said.

“We are exploring other flights to enter Saudi Arabia via Kuwait, Qatar, Oman or Bahrain. Our company is fully supportive and advised us to look at other available routes.”

Mohammad Aslam Jameel, a supervisor at a Riyadh travel company, said: “The travel ban has affected returning expats, especially from India, who were coming via Dubai with a 15-day stopover. As per requests we are receiving, people now are rerouting via Bahrain.”

The travel ban follows a global surge in virus cases due to new strains first detected in the UK, South Africa and Brazil.

