Saudi transport ministry carries out road safety projects
The Transport Ministry has pledged to take steps to raise the safety level on all roads and reduce the number of traffic accident-related deaths in the Kingdom. (AFP file photo)
  • Projects implemented to ensure the safety of road users and improve the flow of traffic
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport Ministry carried out a number of road projects during January in different parts of the Kingdom to ensure the safety of road users and improve the flow of traffic.
The development work was carried out based on scientific studies and surveys done by the ministry. According to the statistics issued by the ministry, work on a total of 189km patch was carried out in different parts of the country. Work on five intersections was carried, which were identified for improvement to ensure safety of motorists.
The ministry also undertook cleaning operations of low-lying areas and valleys following rains to make those areas commutable.
The ministry also evaluated 17 bridges and carried out necessary maintenance.
The Transport Ministry ensured highest safety standards while carrying out the projects to make the Kingdom’s roads secure and reduce traffic accidents.
The ministry also completed survey of 4,652km of dirt roads and carried out necessary maintenance wherever required.
The Transport Ministry has pledged to take all steps to raise the level of safety on the Kingdom’s roads and reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents.

KSrelief continues education projects in Burkina Faso

KSrelief continues education projects in Burkina Faso
  • Center is providing psychosocial support services to children in areas where schools are not available
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is carrying out several programs in Burkina Faso to ensure child protection and enhance their access to basic education.
The number of direct beneficiaries of the program has reached 22,287 while 30,000 have benefited indirectly.
The center is providing psychosocial support services to children in areas where schools are not available.
One of the programs implemented by the center in partnership with the UNICEF is the Radio Education Program. The courses offered through the program target students aged between 10 and 17.
The number of students who benefited from the program has reached 11,600.
The program offers nine-month courses in various subjects. It mainly targets children living in the north central region of Burkina Faso and could not attend schools due to various reasons.
Since it was founded in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,329 projects in 53 countries, worth more than $4.42 billion.
The countries that have benefited most from its work are Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($360 million), Syria ($296 million), and Somalia ($192 million).

