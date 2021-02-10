Saudi transport ministry carries out road safety projects

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Transport Ministry carried out a number of road projects during January in different parts of the Kingdom to ensure the safety of road users and improve the flow of traffic.

The development work was carried out based on scientific studies and surveys done by the ministry. According to the statistics issued by the ministry, work on a total of 189km patch was carried out in different parts of the country. Work on five intersections was carried, which were identified for improvement to ensure safety of motorists.

The ministry also undertook cleaning operations of low-lying areas and valleys following rains to make those areas commutable.

The ministry also evaluated 17 bridges and carried out necessary maintenance.

The Transport Ministry ensured highest safety standards while carrying out the projects to make the Kingdom’s roads secure and reduce traffic accidents.

The ministry also completed survey of 4,652km of dirt roads and carried out necessary maintenance wherever required.

The Transport Ministry has pledged to take all steps to raise the level of safety on the Kingdom’s roads and reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents.