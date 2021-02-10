Saudi university launches first clinical trials for local COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University started the first phase of clinical trials for a local coronavirus vaccine, daily Asharq Al-Awsat said.

The vaccine has proven its efficacy against COVID-19 in laboratory trials, and the Ministry of Education supports the move to first phase clinical trials, the report added.

The university has previously worked with other companies such as AstraZeneca in the production of vaccines and medicines, particularly ensuring sufficient quantities for use in the first phase of clinical trials.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday confirmed 353 new coronavirus cases, 249 more recoveries and four deaths, bringing total numbers to 370,987 infections, 362,062 recovered patients and 6,410 deaths.