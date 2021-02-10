Saudi university launches first clinical trials for local COVID-19 vaccine

You are here

The vaccine has proven its efficacy against COVID-19 in laboratory trials. (SPA)
  • The vaccine has proven its efficacy against COVID-19 in laboratory trials
  • The university has previously worked with other companies such as AstraZeneca
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University started the first phase of clinical trials for a local coronavirus vaccine, daily Asharq Al-Awsat said.

The vaccine has proven its efficacy against COVID-19 in laboratory trials, and the Ministry of Education supports the move to first phase clinical trials, the report added.

The university has previously worked with other companies such as AstraZeneca in the production of vaccines and medicines, particularly ensuring sufficient quantities for use in the first phase of clinical trials.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday confirmed 353 new coronavirus cases, 249 more recoveries and four deaths, bringing total numbers to 370,987 infections, 362,062 recovered patients and 6,410 deaths.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
How Saudi Arabia acted swiftly and coordinated a global response to fight the coronavirus, preventing a far worse crisis at home and around the world

Saudi Tourism Authority launches Kiram initiative for young talents

  • Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan
RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) on Tuesday launched the “Kiram” initiative to create inspiring tourism experiences by embracing young talent.

The initiative will provide support to young talent through training, education and capacity building programs.

It is part of STA’s efforts to boost community participation in the field of tourism, create job and investment opportunities and provide the Saudi youths a chance to utilize their abilities effectively.

Interested people have the option to join different training programs in different areas such as heritage, culture, arts, adventure, luxury and recreation.

Successful application will undergo a thorough training program under the supervision of experts in the field.

Tourism in Saudi Arabia is a fundamental pillar in line with the Vision 2030 reform plan.

The Kingdom seeks to be a leading global tourism destination, with a goal to host 100 million visitors annually by 2030.

