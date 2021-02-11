DAMMAM: Sudan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, has called on Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province, to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.
The Sudanese ambassador visited Prince Saud’s office in Dammam at the start of his tenure in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The governor commended the deep-rooted relations between Saudi Arabia and Sudan, and the Sudanese envoy expressed his appreciation of the governor’s warm welcome.
Saudi Arabia and Sudan share a strong historical relationship and the two countries recently agreed on the need to develop relations and coordinate positions on issues of common interest at the regional and international level.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Khartoum in December 2020 for bilateral talks with top Sudanese officials.
He held separate meetings with Gen. Abdel Fattah
Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Sudanese counterpart Omar Qamar Al-Din.
Burhan expressed to Prince Faisal his country’s appreciation of the Kingdom’s support for Sudan, especially in the fight against the spread of the pandemic in the African country and during the recent floods.
Prince Faisal underlined Saudi Arabia’s keenness to coordinate with Khartoum to promote peace and prosperity in the region.
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties
https://arab.news/9v7hu
DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties
DAMMAM: Sudan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, has called on Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province, to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.