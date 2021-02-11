DiplomaticQuarter: New Sudanese ambassador, Eastern Province governor discuss strengthening ties

You are here

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif meets Sudan’s new envoy to the Kingdom, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, in Dammam. (SPA)
DAMMAM: Sudan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Adel Bashir Hassan Bashir, has called on Prince Saud bin Naif, governor of the Eastern Province, to discuss bilateral cooperation on a range of issues.
The Sudanese ambassador visited Prince Saud’s office in Dammam at the start of his tenure in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The governor commended the deep-rooted relations between Saudi Arabia and Sudan, and the Sudanese envoy expressed his appreciation of the governor’s warm welcome.
Saudi Arabia and Sudan share a strong historical relationship and the two countries recently agreed on the need to develop relations and coordinate positions on issues of common interest at the regional and international level.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Khartoum in December 2020 for bilateral talks with top Sudanese officials.
He held separate meetings with Gen. Abdel Fattah
Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign council, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Sudanese counterpart Omar Qamar Al-Din.
Burhan expressed to Prince Faisal his country’s appreciation of the Kingdom’s support for Sudan, especially in the fight against the spread of the pandemic in the African country and during the recent floods.
Prince Faisal underlined Saudi Arabia’s keenness to coordinate with Khartoum to promote peace and prosperity in the region.
 

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

JEDDAH: The 2021 King Faisal Prize for Service to Islam has been awarded to Mohamed Al-Sharikh from Kuwait, chairman of Sakhr Software Company.
He was honored for his work to benefit Islam and Muslims, including the development of the first software that presented English translations of the Qur’an and Hadith, and his work updating the Islamic Information Archive, which includes the Qur’an, the Encyclopedia of Hadith and the Encyclopedia of Islamic Jurisprudence.
He is one of five winners chosen by a selection committee led by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the King Faisal Prize Board.
The others are Moroccan Professor Mohamed Mechbal of Abdul-Malik Al-Saadi University in Tétouan, Morrocco (Arabic language and literature); Stephen Mark Strittmatter, an American neurologist at Yale School of Medicine, and British Professor Robin Franklin of the Wellcome Trust-MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute (co-winners in medicine), and Professor Stuart Parkin from the UK, an experimental physicist at Stanford University in California (science).
Mechbel was recognized for work that lays the foundations for the creation of modern Arab rhetoric within a vision inspired by the call for renewal. Strittmatter and Franklin were rewarded for their pioneering work in the field of regenerative medicine in neurological conditions, which has led to advances in therapeutic approaches to the regeneration of the central nervous system.
Parkin was honored for innovative research that has resulted in a 1,000-fold increase in the storage capacity of magnetic disk drives.
The service to Islam award aims to support Muslims by recognizing and honoring the distinguished contributions of individuals and organizations that have excelled in serving Islam. Previous winners in this category of the King Faisal Prize have included rulers, heads of state, thought leaders and social scientists, as well as many distinguished institutions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal Prize

