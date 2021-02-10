Program launched to train Saudis as patient care technicians

RIYADH: A program to train Saudis as patient care technicians has been launched by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD), the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Admission and registration for the program, which is open to men and women, runs from Feb. 4 until Feb. 20 in cooperation with the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties’ (SCFHS) Health Academy.
It aims to provide specialists with the necessary skills to care for patients in various healthcare facilities. Participants receive a monthly stipend throughout the program’s duration and have at least 80 percent of transportation fees covered.
In order to be admitted applicants must be Saudi or meet citizenship requirements. They cannot have been employed for the last 90 days and must hold a bachelor’s degree with at least an average GPA of three out of five, or hold its equivalent in the specialisms of biology, microbiology, biotechnology, physics, chemistry or biochemistry.
