Campaign launched to promote Saudi recycling

Campaign launched to promote Saudi recycling
The initiative raises awareness of recycling and encouraging Saudis to commit to sustainable consumption practices. (Supplied)
Hussam Nasser, Tetra Pak Sustainability Manager, Arabia Area
Updated 27 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

  • Naqaa, Tetra Pak pave the way for Saudi Arabia’s community to make better use of recyclable material
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: A new initiative by packaging giant Tetra Pak will raise awareness of the importance of recycling and pave the way for Saudi Arabia’s community to make better use of recyclable material.

The Kingdom has witnessed rapid industrialization, high population growth and fast urbanization in recent years, all of which has led to increased levels of pollution and waste.
Sustainability advocacy group EcoMENA estimates that Saudi Arabia generates more than 15 million tons of solid waste per year, while per capita waste generation is projected to be about 1.5 to 1.8 kilograms per person each day.
To that end, a new initiative launched in Jeddah looks to collect used carton packages and recycle them, raising awareness of recycling and encouraging Saudis to commit to sustainable consumption practices.
The initiative was launched in December by Tetra Pak, the world’s leading food processing and packaging solutions company, in partnership with the District Model Center of Muhammadiyah in Jeddah, and with Naqaa, a local provider of environmental sustainability solutions. The initiative also has the support of Al Rabie Saudi Foods Company and the Saudi Dairy and Food Company (SADAFCO).
Hussam Nasser, Tetra Pak sustainability manager for Arabia, told Arab News that the time was ripe for such an initiative to make its way to the Kingdom, especially given the growing focus on the environment.
“In general, a lot has changed in recent years. With Vision 2030, things are starting to shape up on the sustainability front. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, to increase awareness and achieve the needed consciousness.


“On that front, this needs to be a collaborative work between several entities: Governments, nongovernmental organizations, private sector businesses, and of course, consumers,” he said.
The campaign aims to make recycling an appropriate and effective option for both individuals and businesses in the Kingdom. The Muhammadiyah Center, where the pilot has begun operating, is responsible for spreading awareness in neighborhoods about the initiative, its benefits and importance.

The campaign aims to make recycling an appropriate and effective option for both individuals and businesses in the Kingdom. The Muhammadiyah Center, where the pilot has begun operating, is responsible for spreading awareness in neighborhoods about the initiative, its benefits and importance.

“The pilot is scheduled to run for the next three months, but for our future plans, we hope to run the initiatives as a year-long thing, and to expand in other districts, not just in Jeddah, but across the Kingdom,” said Nasser.
Residents are encouraged to take part by collecting recyclable food and drink cartons and placing them in designated recycling bins, and by attending awareness sessions hosted by Tetra Pak and Naqaa.
Tetra Pak will collect the used carton packages and send them to be recycled in Riyadh, while Al Rabie and SADAFCO will contribute through a range of their products. Nasser also told Arab News that recycling bins would accept not only products from those two companies, but from competitors, too.
Tetra Pak has also worked on recycling on a larger scale. Since 2018, Nasser says that the company has signed agreements with government bodes concerned with sustainability, such as as the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company and the National Waste Management Center.
On the private sector front, Nasser told Arab News that Tetra Pak has also teamed up with material providers to raise awareness of the benefits of recycling.
“Milk and juice boxes contain paper, plastic and aluminum, so we approached recyclers and signed partnership agreements with a local paper provider, Obeikan Paper Industries, one of the biggest and most advanced paper recyclers in the Kingdom, as well as Saudi Top Plastic, also a leading and very innovative plastic recycler, both located in Riyadh,” he said.
Since 2018, Nasser says that more than 6,000 tons of used beverage cartons have been collected and recycled by Tetra Pak partners.
“We consider this a very good start. We have been engaging with the government, being proactive and sharing our experience locally. And we intend to do more,” he said.
“Since everything shut down in March of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, we didn’t manage to hit every target we wanted, but we have amazing things planned for this year.”

Topics: Saudi recycling waste disposal

Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’

Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’
Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh. (SPA)
Updated 12 February 2021
SPA

Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom 'war crimes'

Saudi Shoura Council chief brands Houthi air attacks on Kingdom ‘war crimes’
  • International community urged to tackle the group’s ongoing ‘terrorist practices’
Updated 12 February 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The chairman of the Saudi Shoura Council on Thursday condemned the latest attempted Houthi missile strike on the Kingdom and branded the Iran-backed militia’s repeated air attacks as war crimes.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh also called for urgent action from the international community to tackle the group’s ongoing “terrorist practices.”
The council leader spoke out after the Saudi-led coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward civilian targets in Khamis Mushait.
In a statement, the coalition said: “We will resolutely hold accountable those who have planned and executed the terrorist attacks, in accordance with international law.”
Al-Asheikh described the Houthi drone and missile attacks as systematic war crimes that had been denounced internationally because “they target the security and lives of civilians and destroy all prospects of peace.”
The Shoura Council condemned in the strongest terms what it described as “a heinous terrorist crime” – similar to those that the Houthis had been carrying out for years – aimed at undermining the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and highlighted the recent strike on Abha International Airport.
“The whole world is called upon to confront those terrorist practices by the Houthi militia that has asserted its obstinacy and rejected peace … in a blatant violation of all opportunities and attempts that aim to return stability and security to Yemen,” said Al-Asheikh.

The Shoura Council condemned in the strongest terms what it described as ‘a heinous terrorist crime’ – similar to those that the Houthis had been carrying out for years – aimed at undermining the security and stability of Saudi Arabia and highlighted the recent strike on Abha International Airport.

“The militia’s practices, with the backup of Iran and military and missile capabilities, are a blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 2216 and 2231, a violation of international humanitarian law, and an attack on the stability of all the region’s states,” he added.
He urged the international community to take a firm stand against the Houthis and those who stood behind them, in order to combat acts that posed a “flagrant threat” to international peace and security.
“The Shoura Council, the Saudi institutions and agencies, and all citizens stand together in supporting all the procedures of the state – and its wise leadership – in the context of protecting the Kingdom and maintaining the stability and safety of its citizens and residents,” he said.

Topics: Houthis militia Yemen Iran

