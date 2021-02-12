You are here

What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi

What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 February 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi

What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi
  The brand also offers jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, scarves and dresses in different styles, including Disney fabrics
Updated 12 February 2021
Nada Hameed

Salwa Kurdi is a local abaya brand led by Saudi fashion designer Salwa Kurdi, who launched her project in 2018.
Abayas now can reveal the wearer’s personality and style, with garments suitable for casual wear, and special occasions in both summer and winter.
Salwa Kurdi’s designs, including some inspired by Disney characters, are created by Kurdi and then applied to fabrics such as linen, cotton, washed silk, and leather.
Each design celebrates the joy of Disney World, with “Beauty and the Beast” ornaments, “Lion King” characters, Disney villains and “Toy Story” heroes.
The brand also offers jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, scarves and dresses in different styles, including Disney fabrics. For more information visit Instagram @salwakurdi.

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics
LVMH said in a statement that Fenty's ready to wear activity, based in Europe, would be "put on hold" pending better conditions. (AFP)
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on cosmetics
Updated 10 February 2021
Reuters

MILAN: Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to close her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury goods giant said on Wednesday.
LVMH said in a statement that Fenty’s ready to wear activity, based in Europe, would be “put on hold” pending better conditions.
It said that LVMH-backed investment fund L Catterton had taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s lingerie line.
“LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie,” it added.
LVMH and the R&B singer launched the Fenty fashion brand in 2019, a rare move by the French group as it set a label up from scratch to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations.
Fenty — after the “Umbrella” hitmaker’s full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty — was meant to build on the singer’s joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.
It was the first label the acquisitive group — also home to storied couture houses such as Christian Dior and Givenchy — had fully created since Christian Lacroix’s eponymous brand launched in 1987. It eventually sold that on in 2005 after it struggled to ever turn a profit.

 

