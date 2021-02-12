Salwa Kurdi is a local abaya brand led by Saudi fashion designer Salwa Kurdi, who launched her project in 2018.
Abayas now can reveal the wearer’s personality and style, with garments suitable for casual wear, and special occasions in both summer and winter.
Salwa Kurdi’s designs, including some inspired by Disney characters, are created by Kurdi and then applied to fabrics such as linen, cotton, washed silk, and leather.
Each design celebrates the joy of Disney World, with “Beauty and the Beast” ornaments, “Lion King” characters, Disney villains and “Toy Story” heroes.
The brand also offers jumpsuits, shirts, skirts, scarves and dresses in different styles, including Disney fabrics. For more information visit Instagram @salwakurdi.
What We Are Wearing Today: Salwa Kurdi
