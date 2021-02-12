Tokyo 2020 chief to resign, but successor choice criticized

You are here

Yoshiro Mori, left, president of Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, and Saburo Kawabuchi, a former president of the Japanese soccer association, attend a press conference in Tokyo on Feb. 3, 2020 as Kawabuchi was appointed as the mayor of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic athletes' village. (Meika Fujio/Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 12 February 2021
  • Mori claimed last week that women talk too much in meetings
  • His remark came under fire from figures including politicians and sports stars
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori is expected to resign Friday over a sexism row, but his apparently hand-picked successor — an 84-year-old sports administrator — is already coming under fire.
Mori is expected to formally step down later Friday at a gathering called by Olympic organizers to address his claims last week that women talk too much in meetings.
The comments sparked a firestorm and are the latest headache for organizers battling doubts about the virus-postponed Games with less than six months until the opening ceremony.
Mori drew fire from figures including politicians and sports stars, and his apology backfired after he appeared to defend his remarks and told reporters: “I don’t speak to women much.”
Several hundred Olympic volunteers have withdrawn since the comments, which prompted a barrage of complaint calls as well as a petition calling for action against Mori that has gathered nearly 150,000 signatures.
But while the 83-year-old former prime minister now appears headed for the exit, his reported choice for a successor, Saburo Kawabuchi, has raised eyebrows.
A year older than Mori, Kawabuchi is a long-time sports administrator and former professional footballer who competed when Tokyo last hosted the Olympics in 1964.
“Inside the organizing committee, there are some voicing concern,” the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported.
“I don’t think an old man like him taking over will convince the public,” it cited a source involved in organizing the Games as saying.
“I think the meeting on Friday could see some debate,” the source added.
Kawabuchi is considered an able and well-connected administrator, and currently serves in the symbolic role of mayor of the Olympic Village.
However, the appearance of Mori hand-picking his successor has reportedly not gone down well.
“It makes no sense for a resigning chief to appoint his successor. There are steps to this process. If this is allowed, there’s no point to even having the meeting,” one Tokyo 2020 board member told the Mainichi Shimbun.
Kawabuchi has said he wants Mori to remain a key adviser, adding further cause for concern, the Mainchi said.
Mori “left a mechanism to maintain his influence by confirming his own successor ahead of the emergency meeting on the 12th,” the paper wrote.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto told reporters Friday that “nothing has been decided” on Mori’s successor.
“The organizing committee will make a decision... while listening to opinions from a range of people,” she said.
“It is desirable to go through a formal procedure.”
The row comes with organizers already facing public doubt about holding the huge international event this summer.
Around 80 percent of Japanese polled in recent surveys back either a further postponement or an outright cancelation.
Organizers have tried to quell the disquiet by releasing virus rulebooks for athletes, officials and media, including restrictions on movement and regular testing.
But with Tokyo and other parts of the country under a virus emergency, doubts persist about the viability of the Games.
The first Olympic test event of the year has already been postponed because of Japan’s current strict virus entry rules, and Tokyo has yet to approve a single vaccine.
The first vaccine approval is expected over the weekend, with thousands of medical workers first in line to be inoculated, likely by the end of February.
But the broader rollout will move slowly, with vaccination of the elderly not set to start until April.

Neymar
  • Neymar hit back at comments made by Caen coach Pascal Dupraz following the match, who accused him of “crying”
PARIS: Neymar will miss the first leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League round of 16 tie against his former club Barcelona due to a groin issue, the French club said.

The Brazil forward suffered the injury in PSG’s 1-0 win against Caen in the last 64 of the French Cup on Wednesday, ruling him out of the game in Spain on February 16.
“After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he’ll be out for around four weeks depending on the evolution of the injury,” PSG said in a statement.
The club are hopeful he could return for the second leg in France on March 10.
“The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant,” Neymar wrote on Instagram.
“Once again, for a while, I will stop doing what I love most in life, which is playing football.
“Sometimes I feel uncomfortable because of my style of play, because I dribble and constantly get fouled, I don’t know if the problem is me or what I do on the pitch.”
Neymar also hit back at comments made by Caen coach Pascal Dupraz following the match, who accused him of “crying.”
“It makes me sad to hear from a player, coach, commentator... ‘He falls, falls, he cries, he’s a kid, spoiled etc’,” he added.
“Honestly it saddens me and I don’t know how long I can take it, I just want to be happy playing football. That’s it.”
It is a second blow to last season’s beaten Champions League finalists after winger Angel Di Maria was ruled out of the match with a thigh injury.
The eagerly-awaited last-16 matchup comes four years after Barca, helped by two goals from Neymar, bounced back from a 4-0 defeat by PSG in the first leg to thrash the French side 6-1 at the Camp Nou.
Neymar moved to PSG in 2017 for a world record 222 million euro ($269 million) fee.
The 29-year-old has often struggled with injuries since leaving the Camp Nou for the French capital.
He missed key Champions League last-16 matches against Real Madrid in 2018 and Manchester United a year later, with PSG eliminated on both occasions.
Neymar has played 103 of PSG’s 191 games since he signed, according to statisticians Opta.
He has already spent time out this season with a groin strain, an ankle injury and having tested positive for COVID-19.
Neymar, who has scored six goals in five group-stage appearances in the Champions League this term, walked off the pitch without waiting to be substituted following a tackle by Caen’s Steeve Yago on Wednesday.

