What We Are Reading Today: Forgery and Memory at the End of the First Millennium

Author: Levi Roach

Forgery and Memory at the End of the First Millennium takes a fresh look at documentary forgery and historical memory in the Middle Ages.
In the 10th and 11th centuries, religious houses across Europe began falsifying texts to improve local documentary records on an unprecedented scale.
As Levi Roach illustrates, the resulting wave of forgery signaled major shifts in society and political culture, shifts which would lay the foundations for the European ancien régime, says a review on the Princeton University website.
Spanning documentary traditions across France, England, Germany and northern Italy,
Roach examines five sets of falsified texts to demonstrate how forged records produced in this period gave voice to new collective identities within and beyond the Church.
Above all, he indicates how this fad for falsification points to new attitudes toward past and present — a developing fascination with the signs of antiquity.

Topics: Books

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Argentina

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Argentina
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Argentina

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of Argentina
Updated 12 February 2021
Arab News

Authors: Mark Pearman and Juan Ignacio Areta

Argentina is one of South America’s premier birding destinations, encompassing a range of habitats — from rainforests and pampas grasslands to the wetlands of the Iberá and the wilderness of Tierra del Fuego.
Surprisingly, despite the strong interest in Argentina’s rich avian population, the country has until now lacked a credible, modern field guide to its birds.
Authoritative and up-to-date, Birds of Argentina and the South-west Atlantic provides detailed species accounts, a plethora of distribution maps, and close to 200 stunning color plates illustrating every species and many distinct plumages and subspecies, including 28 endemics and 17 near-endemics.
This essential book will satisfy researchers, birders, and conservationists alike, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
The book carries more than 2,300 images illustrate 1,075 species, including all residents, migrants, and vagrants.
This essential book will satisfy all birders, from newcomers to the most serious enthusiasts.

Topics: Books

