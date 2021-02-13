Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced four deaths from COVID-19 and 337 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 161 were recorded in Riyadh, 72 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 10 in Hail, five in Madinah, five in Asir, four in Jazan and four in Najran.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 363,303 after 356 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 6,428 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Qiyadat Global-Georgetown program ‘empowers women to lead around the world’
Leadership course launched in November available to women in Middle East, North Africa and the G20
Qiyadat Global-Georgetown program teaches women the fundamentals of strategic leadership
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: A US-Saudi program at one of America’s top universities has been helping women leaders around the world, the co-founder told Arab News.
Qiyadat Global-Georgetown was launched in November to teach women in the Middle East, North Africa and G20 countries the fundamentals of strategic leadership.
The program is taught remotely by the Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and is a collaboration with the Qiyadat Global program in Saudi Arabia.
Since its launch there have been about 1,300 applicants and more than 200 graduates.
“We are bringing women together and letting them think together regardless of their color, race, language or geographical location. We are happy that we’re able to deliver this virtually, but it is amazing to see women literally from every continent,” Nouf Abdullah Al-Rakan, founder and executive director of Qiyadat Global-Georgetown told Arab News.
The program teaches women the fundamentals of strategic leadership and how to lead a team in different sectors, whether government, private or non-profit.
The 30-hour program intends to strengthen the knowledge of female leaders in the workplace, and guide them through practical and strategic obstacles.
The program aims to improve the leadership skills of women not only in Saudi Arabia but also across the Middle East and G20 countries.
“We are creating that global initiative. Mixing these minds and backgrounds from all over the world is really enriching,” Al-Rakan said.
A wide variety of professions have enrolled, including physicians, teachers and engineers.
The blend of career backgrounds brings different perspectives into the learning plan, participants said.
Lida Preyma, a 48-year-old director of global anti-money laundering risk management for BMO Capital Markets in Canada, recently took the program.
“Having such a diverse group of women as classmates made the discussions that much more interesting,” Preyma told Arab News.
“While there were some women from my industry, it was fascinating to hear about the similar challenges faced by women in other industries and countries. It shows the universality of what we all face, no matter where we live or the path we have chosen.”
The diversity of the program allows women to network and learn from each other on a global level, organizers said.
Asked what sets the Qiyadat Global Georgetown apart from other leadership training, Al-Rakan said: “Diversity and inclusion — with this program it’s so diverse and so inclusive. We went out of our way to include women from different parts of the world.”
The program has enrolled students from more than 20 countries, including Mexico, the US, France, Spain and Japan, as well as the Middle East.
The program consists of five-days of six-hour intensive sessions. It reviews four main leadership principles that focus on enhancing personal leadership skills, leading organizational change, improving decision making and leading for performance.
There is an interactive learning style where students are able to engage with their teachers through team-building exercises and role playing.
A simulated learning technique called “Gamification” allows enrolled students to experience real-life scenarios they may face in different work environments.
Preyma said she was able to implement the lessons in her work in the finance sector.
“I learned how to improve my decision making and to lead more effectively by creating a shared vision,” she said. “I likewise learned how to implement a successful transformation which, as we have seen through this pandemic, is essential for addressing changing circumstances.
“I feel that I now have the foundational skill set to successfully navigate the next phase of my career.”
The program is fully scholarship based and is funded by Saudi Arabia’s private sector.
“The idea was to do a leadership program but at the same time offer opportunities for women from all over the world to share with us this celebration with what Saudi Arabia is actually doing, so this is a Saudi-led initiative. It is 100 percent supported by Saudi Arabia and fully financed by the Saudi private sector,” Al-Rakan said.
Training sessions begin at midday in Saudi Arabia, when it is 6 a.m. in the US and almost midnight in Japan. Al-Rakan’s team runs a day-and-night service, working endless hours to ensure equal opportunity and access to the training regardless of time zones. To ensure the highest levels of inclusivity her team created a “fully Arabized cohort,” with the entire curriculum fully translated in Arabic and English.
“We wanted to make sure it’s not just for women with advanced English but that we are actually catering for those who have little or no English,” Al-Rakan said. The team works around the clock to ensure the program “fits everybody.”
The program plans to expand into more regions in the near future to help the female leadership community.
Al-Rakan hopes they will be able to launch the next stages of the program by the end of 2021, combining virtual and in-person sessions as well as hosting a graduation in April in the Kingdom.
Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the attack was a war crime that had threatened the lives of civilians
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi-led Arab coalition forces intercepted a drone fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport on Saturday.
The attacks came just days after the Houthis sparked international condemnation after launching an attack on the airport in the southern Asir region, causing a commercial plane to catch fire.
Spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the attack was a war crime that had threatened the lives of civilian travelers.
“We are taking the necessary measures to protect civilians from the threats of the Houthis,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s government and experts have warned the US administration earlier this week against supporting a hasty peace settlement that does not include disarming the Houthi group.
Yemen’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak reminded US President Joe Biden of his previous commitments in 2012 when he was a vice president to support the Yemeni government during the early days of the transitional period.
He stressed that terrorist acts that targets the civilian infrastructure of the Kingdom and threatens innocent civilian travellers is a war crime, and that the Houthis must be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia affirmed that it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its land and maintain the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with its obligations under international law.
This statement came in a message sent by Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, to the Security Council, after the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist militia targeted Abha International Airport.
Al-Mouallimi said: “Based on my government’s instructions, I am writing once again about the continuation of the Iran-backed Houthi militia’s military hostilities against Saudi Arabia, in a blatant violation of international law and the relevant Security Council resolutions.
“Abha International Airport was targeted on Feb. 10. That attack by the Houthi terrorist militias set a passenger plane on fire,” he added.
He stressed that terrorist acts that targets the civilian infrastructure of the Kingdom and threatens innocent civilian travellers is a war crime, and that the Houthis must be held accountable in accordance with international humanitarian law.
He noted: “The Kingdom is taking all the necessary measures to safeguard its land and maintain the safety of its citizens and residents in accordance with its obligations under international law.
“Such terrorist acts by the Houthis continue to undermine the UN’s efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and will lead to destabilizing regional security and disrupting international peace,” he added.
He called on the Security Council to strongly condemn these acts and take its responsibility in order for the Iran-backed Houthi militia to stop its threat to international peace and security, and to hold it accountable.
He also called on the council to circulate his letter as one of the Security Council’s official documents.
Pandemic puts spotlight on special needs education in Saudi Arabia
Distance learning has posed great challenges in KSA but has also brought a rethink in approach
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Almost a year has passed since more than 6 million students in Saudi Arabia were sent home from school at the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
The shift to distance learning has been difficult for all children worldwide; however, it posed particular challenges for children with special needs, their families and their teachers.
According to the Saudi Education Ministry’s numbers in 2019, there are more than 76,000 special needs students in the Kingdom. These students are eligible for special education services designed to help them succeed in school. However, those services are not always easily transferred to distance learning or even in-person learning with social distancing.
“While the pandemic has definitely had an impact on everyone, face-to-face learning or direct therapeutic services are very important for special needs and disabled children,” Dr. Faisal Al-Nemary, chief operating officer at the Autism Center of Excellence (ACE), told Arab News.
Despite the challenges, the sudden shift to virtual education had a bright side too, as more parents are involved in their children’s educational process, and they are more aware of their role in helping their children improve their skills, said Al-Nemary, who is an adviser to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on autism and disability-related issues.
“This is very important,” he said. “In the past, it used to be very difficult to get the family involved in the educational and therapy process. However, due to this urgent situation where children are no longer spending around 20 hours at school per week, parents have no choice but to get involved.
“We should capitalize in these challenging times by keeping the family more involved, because we know that the more the family
is involved, the greater the outcomes are.”
According to a vox pop conducted by Arab News, four out of seven parents with special needs children said that their experience with virtual education was bad and their children’s performance has declined, while two said it was good and one said it was very good.
These children had a range of conditions, including learning difficulties, hearing impairment, intellectual disability and behavioral disorders.
However, five parents said that the experience made them more aware of their child’s abilities and condition, and three agreed that they became more involved in their child’s educational process.
The parents spoke about challenges, including the students’ struggle to understand and do their homework and deal with their devices, as well as their inability to concentrate on lessons.
Um Nurah Al-Mutiri, from Madinah, said her fifth-grade daughter with intellectual disability struggles to understand her teacher. “She is able to understand only when she can read her teacher’s gestures and her mouth movements,” she told Arab News.
Um Nurah does not oppose partial dependence on virtual learning, but she thinks it doesn’t work yet for students like her daughter.
Ahmad Al-Harbu from Qassim, who has a son with a similar condition, agreed that virtual education services are not ready yet for special needs students. He was one of the four parents who said that virtual education was completely ineffective for these students.
“Not all parents like to be involved much,” said Al-Nemary. “These children need attention and sometimes it can be more challenging for parents because they have other responsibilities.”
Al-Nemary believes that it is possible to provide a part of education or rehabilitation services virtually, but that this should not be the only medium of service provision.
“This is simply because these students, compared to typically developing children, need more attention than others, they need someone to talk to them and show them things, support them physically in doing certain activities and develop certain skills,” he said.
Special education teachers gave more positive feedback than parents about their experience with virtual education, with seven out of 15 teachers saying that their experience with students was good, two said it was very good, four said it was okay, while two said it was useless.
Dr. Faisal Al-Nemary, chief operating officer at the Autism Center of Excellence
Dr. Faisal Al-Nemary, chief operating officer at the Autism Center of Excellence
The majority of those who said it was a good experience work with primary school students with hearing impairment and speech disabilities, while the two who said it was useless work with primary school students with intellectual disabilities.
Munirah Al-Rumaih, a primary school teacher from Qassim, said the pros and cons from virtual education are equal. “Evaluating the results will take time,” she said. “My experience is fairly good so far.”
Al-Rumaih said her classroom was not fully equipped before the pandemic; therefore distant learning allowed her to utilize technology and more exciting content in her teaching, which she had not been able to do before.
“I have a shy student who wasn’t confident interacting in the classroom because of her speech impairment, but with distant learning she gained confidence and is participating in the virtual classroom a lot more,” she said.
She noted that differences between students at school were individual differences, while in distance learning, it is more about differences between families. “I hope teachers take that into account and consider each family’s circumstances.”
Some teachers spoke about the lack of interactive educational content available in Arabic for special needs students, low-income families’ need for support to get their children the right devices, the system’s lack of flexibility and the ministry’s unnecessary requirements.
Al-Nemary said there are two models of education in such challenging times, the completely virtual model and the hybrid approach. In the latter, children attend school once or twice a week, which he thought was more efficient.
In the former, he said, “parents must receive training on how to teach and train their kids in the home environment and develop their skills.”
“Some students might benefit from the virtual model, but I believe the majority of students with disabilities will benefit more from the hybrid model in these challenging times,” he said.
The hybrid model is applied at ACE , and Al-Nemary believes it has proved effective.
“Families come and attend one-hour sessions for 12 weeks and get the chance to learn how to teach their kids certain skills, such as communication, language, play and independence,” he said.
The feedback from families was positive. “We had some success stories from parents who really liked what we did, they saw that it was very enlightening for them compared to when their kids were attending the centre and they weren’t involved,” he said.
He noted that the hybrid model is flexible. “Based on each child’s characteristics and needs, we can determine who should get more out of which,” he said. “For example, some students might need 50 percent virtual and 50 percent face-to-face, other students might need 30 to 70 percent or vice versa.”
Al-Nemary anticipates an increase in educational and therapeutic services via the hybrid model, even after the pandemic is brought under control.
“It is a very effective model because it is cost-effective; we can reach those who live in areas that do not have access to specialists and experts,” he said.