Valentine’s Day dinner for two — delivered to your doorstep

RIYADH: With in-restaurant dining strictly forbidden due to pandemic restrictions, the time-honored tradition of eating out with your partner for Valentine’s Day is sadly off the menu this year.
However, what is still on the table is food. Lots of it, all specially chosen and lovingly assembled for people to enjoy at home.
Arab News has compiled a list of restaurants that will come to the rescue, ready to jump in and save the day for quarantined couples looking for a romantic evening.
Dress up and eat at the dining table, or kick back in your pajamas and enjoy your food while sitting on the sofa in front of a movie. Nobody is there to judge you either way, after all.
Here is a list of places to get your red, white, and pink perfection on Sunday.
Kampai
Popular Japanese hotspot Kampai is getting ready to slay the day in Riyadh, with a romantic boxed sushi set that is perfect for sharing. Available for delivery or takeaway, Kampai’s carefully curated box set includes sushi rolls, salmon sashimi, and comes complete with a red rose and a bottle of non-alcoholic Merlot so you can sip and snack.
Kampai is also offering 20 percent off on takeaway orders until Feb. 15, while orders for the Valentine’s Day box can be made on the same day. If the date slipped your mind, and you haven’t made any plans yet, then this might be an option for you.
Brioche
Jeddah-based restaurant Brioche is offering a limited number of specially curated baskets, perfect for a cozy night indoors with your significant other. For SR440 ($117.33) you can enjoy a four-course fine dining experience without taking a step outside of your house.
Feast on poached king prawns with a blood orange and cherry salad, a homemade “green” lasagna al forno, herb-crusted lamb loin with potato gratin, chocolate dip, blood orange, and cherry sauce, and a deconstructed blood orange tart with burnt soft meringue, fresh cherries, and red kiwi chips. Call 0565300060 to order, with complimentary delivery and themed decorations.
Yabany Sushi
This Jeddah eatery is offering special V-Day sushi sets. Available via the Jahez and Mrsool apps, you can order a platter of charming heart-shaped sushi rolls that are ideal for sharing with your special someone.
Yabany is also throwing in a complimentary maki roll with every order, along with fun freebies like a bag of heart-shaped confetti, festive plates and napkins, balloons, and a tablecloth. The Japanese word for love is “ai”, which is probably what you’ll be saying when you see how cute the finished spread looks.
Grazelicious
For those who want to go along the classic and sophisticated route, you can’t go wrong with a nice snack platter. Grazelicious has you covered, with their customized, beautiful boards loaded up with heart-shaped goodies that you can snack on all day. Fresh fruit, rich cheeses, luxurious dips, and other snack-worthy foods pair up beautifully with a bouquet of fresh red roses and a nice cup of tea.
Go sweet, keep it savory, or indulge in a mix of the two. Arabic and Western options included. You can WhatsApp 0508620706 to customize your order, whether you’re looking for a small tray for a light brunch, or a huge tray to keep you company as you binge every romantic comedy you can find on Netflix. Your call.
Casper and Gambini’s
C&G Jeddah have made special preparations for this Valentine’s Day that will add more color and sweetness to your holiday. On offer is a gorgeous heart-shaped cake available in two flavors: Chocolate, and an equally appropriate red velvet. The cake can be ordered a day in advance for pickup or it can be delivered to your doorstep.
Orders can be made by clicking the link in their Instagram bio, @casperandgambinisksa that shows everything available on the menu, including special offers and day-specific orders.